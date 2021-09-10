Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Tom Brady is everywhere—plus Boston Beer sinks on seltzer blues and Gary V lands an NFL show
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 10, 2021.
Credit: Subway

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Gary Vaynerchuk: Score another one for Gary V. The agency owner, entrepreneur and all-around hype master was picked by DraftKings to host its new weekly YouTube NFL show, “GaryVee’s Die Hard Dialogue,” which promises special guests, analysis and predictions on select NFL matchups. It comes nearly two months after DraftKings hired VaynerMedia for social media help. The show proves yet again how Gary V’s outsized social media personality is often inseparable from his agency’s work. Followers of Vaynerchuck know his ultimate goal is to buy the New York Jets … so with that in mind, it might be wise to take any of his Jets predictions with a grain of salt.

Ford: The automaker grabbed the top spot on a ranking of ‘the most talked-about car brands on the internet,” according to a study from Zutobi, a provider of online driver’s education materials. Ford won “largely due to the huge amount of Reddit posts mentioning the brand (236,000), although it was also among the most-discussed on Twitter and Instagram too,” according to the report.

Tom Brady: Not only did he lead Tampa Bay to a season-opening win on Thursday, but the quarterback also proved his marketing staying power, taking leading roles in ads for cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and this spot below from Subway, which is part of the chain’s ongoing campaign that portrays the brand “taking over” other ads (in this case, a fake “Bready” fragrance brand.)

Losers

Boston Beer: The maker of Sam Adams and Truly withdrew its 2021 financial guidance citing decelerating trends in the hard seltzer market. It’s the latest sign that the segment, which once seemed unstoppable, is not living up to sales expectations. “Is the hard seltzer party now officially over?” asked trade pub Beer Marketer’s Insights, while citing an unnamed sizeable distributor saying its seltzer business is down 20% in the year’s second half compared with 20% growth in the first half.

Apple: The company’s stock price plummeted today after a judge ruled that the company can no longer prohibit developers from steering Apple Store users to external payment providers.

 

Dogs and cats: Poor Fido. With more people returning to offices or schools (albeit at a slower pace than anticipated not long ago), more pets are again stuck home alone. Petco has seized on the situation with a marketing campaign plugging new pet-focused mental health offerings, including courses designed to help pet parents identify and cope with signs of anxiety in their pets.

Tweet of the week

 

Quote of the week

“The way we all live now in our PCs, you get deep, you get immersed sometimes.”—Kathleen Hall, Microsoft’s corporate VP for brand, advertising and research, on the rationale for the company’s new fantastical ad pushing its new Windows 11.

Number of the week

50%: Share of ad agency creatives considering switching career paths, according to a new survey from Working Not Working.

On the move

Anheuser-Busch InBev named Benoit Garbe as its new U.S. chief marketing officer and said current CMO Marcel Marcondes would move to a new role.
 

