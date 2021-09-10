Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Gary Vaynerchuk: Score another one for Gary V. The agency owner, entrepreneur and all-around hype master was picked by DraftKings to host its new weekly YouTube NFL show, “GaryVee’s Die Hard Dialogue,” which promises special guests, analysis and predictions on select NFL matchups. It comes nearly two months after DraftKings hired VaynerMedia for social media help. The show proves yet again how Gary V’s outsized social media personality is often inseparable from his agency’s work. Followers of Vaynerchuck know his ultimate goal is to buy the New York Jets … so with that in mind, it might be wise to take any of his Jets predictions with a grain of salt.

Ford: The automaker grabbed the top spot on a ranking of ‘the most talked-about car brands on the internet,” according to a study from Zutobi, a provider of online driver’s education materials. Ford won “largely due to the huge amount of Reddit posts mentioning the brand (236,000), although it was also among the most-discussed on Twitter and Instagram too,” according to the report.