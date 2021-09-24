Marketing winners and losers of the week

As for Sony, Rave says, “as an electronics manufacturer, gaming console brand and movie producer, the Japanese conglomerate is perfectly positioned to get under fans’ skin with every decision Sony’s execs make.” Of course, being “hated” often just means people are paying close attention, which is not always a bad thing. As Rave states, “the brands we hate the most are often the least vanilla. Better to divide opinion than to inspire no opinion at all.”

Activision Blizzard: The gaming giant is back in the headlines for bad reasons, with news that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating disclosures regarding workplace issues. CEO Bobby Kotick was subpoenaed, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reports that the commission is seeking information on “communications with other senior executives regarding complaints of sexual harassment or discrimination by Activision employees or contractors.”

Wieden+Kennedy: Proving that no accounts are ever truly safe, the agency must defend its KFC business with news this week that the chicken chain is putting its creative and media business up for review. W+K helped recharge the brand’s marketing after winning the account in 2015 and putting a new focus on founder and mascot Colonel Sanders. But with a new CMO coming on board soon, the chain apparently wants a fresh approach. The Colonel’s fate is TBD.



Number of the week