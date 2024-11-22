Marketing winners and losers of the week

Winners

Utah Hockey Club

The Beehive State is buzzing about hockey. The Utah Hockey Club, which took on the generic name temporarily after relocating from Phoenix, set records for merchandise sales during its Nov. 15 game. It sold more in a single day than any other previous event at the 33-year-old Delta Center and also set the mark for the most NHL regular season game merch sales, according to NHL.com. Team jerseys, which debuted for sale that day from Fanatics, also sold out at NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca within 24 hours. One demand driver is that the gear is a bit of a collector’s item, considering the team will take on a more permanent identity next season.

Holiday travel

Airlines are reporting a surge in holiday travel, beginning next week and lasting through December. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines all expect increases compared with last year, according to a report in Travel and Tour World, which noted a 23% increase in international travel. Earlier this week, United shared that its bookings to Europe are up 10% versus last year and 30% over 2019. Delta is also adding some extra incentive for travelers—the carrier recently announced it will serve Shake Shack burgers on select flights beginning next month.