Barbie joins TikTok as Mattel looks to boost the social reach of its iconic brands

Mattel partners with Attn to make a profile for the iconic doll
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 26, 2021.
Credit: Bloomberg and Mattel

Barbie is coming to TikTok.

Mattel is giving the iconic doll her own TikTok page. The toy company tapped Attn’s TikTok studio to create the content for the page, which will be stop-motion videos of physical Barbie dolls with voice overs.

Mattel will also give card game UNO its own channel on Oct. 28 as part of the game’s 50th anniversary. UNO content will feature celebrities and creators playing the game. 

While Mattel doesn’t have its own official TikTok, the hashtag #Barbie has more than 13 billion views and #uno has 2.5 billion views. Like other legacy brands on TikTok, Mattel is looking to reach more fans. Even though Barbie is associated with young children, the content on Barbie’s TikTok will be aimed at older consumers, according to Isaac Quiroga, Mattel’s VP of digital engagement. The goal is to tap into the nostalgia of playing with these toys, while keeping them relevant via TikTok trends. The Barbie TikTok will also showcase the diversity of the dolls beyond the original skinny blonde.

@barbie

Barbie & Barbie here 👩🏾‍🦱👱🏻‍♀️ or call us “Brooklyn” & “Malibu” (like our hometowns). Welcome to our TikTok! ##Barbie ##BestFriend

♬ original sound - barbie
“We worked with Mattel to create brand personas specific to TikTok,” said Taryn Crouthers, Attn’s chief operating officer. “For Barbie especially, she’ll be treated like a creator participating in trends.”

The launch also comes as brands are thinking about holiday sales. TikTok has quickly become a recommendation engine for books, cleaning products, food, and toys. There are TikTok sections in toy aisles, bookstores, and grocery stores to help customers better find popular items or recreate trends. The #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has 5.9 billion views.

“As a leading global toy company, we knew it was essential to debut Mattel brands on TikTok in a unique and authentic way that will further engage our multi-generational audience and expand our brand footprints,” Quiroga said in a statement. He added that Mattel is looking into collaboration opportunities with other creators on TikTok.

The @barbie launch comes after the brand’s “Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams” movie debuted on Netflix in September.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

