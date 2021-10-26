Barbie joins TikTok as Mattel looks to boost the social reach of its iconic brands

Barbie is coming to TikTok.

Mattel is giving the iconic doll her own TikTok page. The toy company tapped Attn’s TikTok studio to create the content for the page, which will be stop-motion videos of physical Barbie dolls with voice overs.

Mattel will also give card game UNO its own channel on Oct. 28 as part of the game’s 50th anniversary. UNO content will feature celebrities and creators playing the game.

While Mattel doesn’t have its own official TikTok, the hashtag #Barbie has more than 13 billion views and #uno has 2.5 billion views. Like other legacy brands on TikTok, Mattel is looking to reach more fans. Even though Barbie is associated with young children, the content on Barbie’s TikTok will be aimed at older consumers, according to Isaac Quiroga, Mattel’s VP of digital engagement. The goal is to tap into the nostalgia of playing with these toys, while keeping them relevant via TikTok trends. The Barbie TikTok will also showcase the diversity of the dolls beyond the original skinny blonde.