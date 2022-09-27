McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market collab is like Happy Meals for adults

Cactus Plant Flea Market, the buzzy streetwear brand that has partnered with the likes of Nike and Stüssy, has a new deal with an unexpected collaborator—McDonald’s.
The fast food giant today unveiled the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a meal deal with merchandise that the company has positioned as a Happy Meal for adults. The box includes menu items—a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal—packaged with figurines of McDonaldland characters Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, as well as “Cactus Buddy!,” the streetwear brand’s little yellow mascot adorned with a crooked smile. The meals debut Oct. 3 with pricing determined by local outlets.