McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market collab is like Happy Meals for adults

The effort is reminiscent of McDonald’s hugely successful “Famous Orders” campaign, which put music celebrities including Travis Scott and BTS at the center of meal deals and marketing that allowed the fast feeder to build new buzz for existing food items.

Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is notable in that it borrows thinking from McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal marketing but contemporizes it for an older audience. The program also taps into streetwear culture, which has gained prominence thanks in part to buzzy, limited-time apparel drops. McDonald's also seems to be democratizing the Cactus Plant Flea Market brand, which has gained prominence through a low-profile, mysterious style.

“We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement. “With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”