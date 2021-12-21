McDonald's forced to ration customers' fries in Japan

McDonald’s Holdings Co. Japan will only offer french fries in small sizes from Friday through next week after flooding at a Vancouver port and the coronavirus pandemic have cut off supplies of one of its key offerings.

While the fast-food chain is trying to address the problem with alternative flights and is cooperating with suppliers and importers, it will only offer small-size french fries through Dec. 30. Elimination of the medium and large-size offerings was necessary “to ensure that as many customers as possible will have continued access to our french fries.”