McDonald's names Disney's Kareem Daniel to board

McDonald's increased the size of its board of directors and elected an executive from The Walt Disney Company in charge of streaming to fill the newly created seat.

Kareem Daniel officially became an independent director of McDonald's board Oct. 1, according to a statement from the company. Daniel, who grew up in Chicago, has been at Disney for more than 15 years, holding roles in Walt Disney Studios, corporate strategy, consumer products and more. His current title is chairman of Disney media and entertainment distribution, and he is responsible for driving growth and profitability for the company's global media business, including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

“For nearly 70 years, McDonald’s has been one of the most iconic brands," Daniel said in the statement. "I admire their ability to create enduring connections with billions of customers around the world."