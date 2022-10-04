Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald's names Disney's Kareem Daniel to board

Kareem Daniel is in charge of driving growth for Hulu and Disney+
By Ally Marotti. Published on October 04, 2022.
Top execs from Airbnb, Macy's, McCormick and more join the Ad Age Next: CMO lineup

Kareem Daniel

Credit: McDonald's

McDonald's increased the size of its board of directors and elected an executive from The Walt Disney Company in charge of streaming to fill the newly created seat.

Kareem Daniel officially became an independent director of McDonald's board Oct. 1, according to a statement from the company. Daniel, who grew up in Chicago, has been at Disney for more than 15 years, holding roles in Walt Disney Studios, corporate strategy, consumer products and more. His current title is chairman of Disney media and entertainment distribution, and he is responsible for driving growth and profitability for the company's global media business, including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

“For nearly 70 years, McDonald’s has been one of the most iconic brands," Daniel said in the statement. "I admire their ability to create enduring connections with billions of customers around the world."

The news comes as McDonald's works to personalize its marketing strategy and add consistency across all the places it interacts with customers, whether that be via its loyalty program, mobile ordering or drive-thrus. 

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said Daniel's "deep experience creating innovative and immersive experiences for customers ... will greatly benefit McDonald's as we build deeper connections with our customers." 

In the past 18 months or so, McDonald's has created a corporate team that focuses specifically on how consumers interact with the company, and brought in a new chief marketing officer. It has also been working to drum up interest in its loyalty program.  

The sum of all those parts: The more McDonald's knows about its customers and interacts with them, the more they'll spend.

Daniel's experience will likely help McDonald's work on that cross-channel consistency, said Sean Dunlop, an equity analyst at Morningstar. There's also a possibility he could help McDonald's get deeper into digital loyalty and the metaverse. McDonald's did file a slew of trademark patents for virtual restaurants, food and beverage products earlier this year, pointing to an increased foray into the virtual reality realm. 

"The real question will be whether or not consumers really want to interact with brands in that sort of medium," Dunlop said in an email. "Either way, a closer relationship with consumers has plenty of benefits, from helping to steer menu development to better assessment of pricing architecture." 

