McDonald’s rewards program MyMcDonald’s debuts with free fries for all
McDonald’s is officially introducing its MyMcDonald’s rewards program with lots of free fries as it tries to deepen its relationship with millions of customers.
Loyalty programs are a treasure trove of first-person data for marketers that are becoming increasingly important as brands prepare for a cookie-less future, even one that's been delayed for a bit. And nothing entices people to register for loyalty or rewards programs quite like free items. Restaurant chains such as Starbucks, Wendy’s and Chipotle have long dangled introductory offers and rewards based on accumulated points. Now, it’s time for the world’s largest restaurant chain to step into the game.
On July 13, McDonald’s will give free medium fries to anyone who downloads its app and joins MyMcDonald’s Rewards. McDonald’s, one might say, is supersizing its rewards program. On July 13, McDonald’s will celebrate what is sometimes called National French Fry Day as World Famous Fan Day. A contest on Twitter will reward one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points each to 66 fans. The number of winners refers to the company’s founding 66 years ago, in 1955. One fan will receive free fries for life. McDonald’s plans to have judges including super fans such as singer Jhay Cortez.
If diners play their cards right, they can get a free sandwich to go along with the fries: Subway plans to give away up to 1 million of its new Cali Turkey Fresh sandwiches on July 13.
McDonald’s has had offers for diners before, such as buying five McCafé drinks and getting one free. Now, the national rollout of MyMcDonald’s is its biggest effort to get more visits from the millions of diners who visit the chain.
“We have the best fans in the world who deserve to unlock perks for their loyalty,” Alycia Mason, VP of digital customer experience and media, McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.
Customers who use restaurant loyalty programs often frequent the chains they like more often. The chains can use the data to see which items sell well, plan offers, send reminders to entice visits and make other marketing moves.
The efforts help brands build loyalty. Earlier this week, Papa John’s announced that its 11-year-old program, Papa Rewards, just signed up its 20 millionth member. So far this year, Papa Rewards has contributed to almost half of Papa John’s sales, according to the rebounding pizza chain. Starbucks announced in late April that the number of active Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. rose 18% year-over-year, to 22.9 million. And in June, Chipotle made updates to its Chipotle Rewards program, which has nearly 23 million members, including adding a video game with prizes including a Tesla Model 3.
Each chain has its own points system. McDonald’s is giving 1,500 points to new users of MyMcDonald’s. Typically, it awards 100 points for each $1 spent on qualifying purchases. Users who accumulate 1,500 points can get an item such as hash browns or a cheeseburger, and those who collect 6,000 points can redeem them for a Big Mac or Happy Meal.