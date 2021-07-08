Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald’s rewards program MyMcDonald’s debuts with free fries for all

MyMcDonald’s is rolling out nationally as many chains work to cement their loyalty with diners
By Jessica Wohl. Published on July 08, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Panera Bread introduces swimwear as a soup side
Credit: McDonalds

McDonald’s is officially introducing its MyMcDonald’s rewards program with lots of free fries as it tries to deepen its relationship with millions of customers. 

Loyalty programs are a treasure trove of first-person data for marketers that are becoming increasingly important as brands prepare for a cookie-less future, even one that's been delayed for a bit. And nothing entices people to register for loyalty or rewards programs quite like free items. Restaurant chains such as Starbucks, Wendy’s and Chipotle have long dangled introductory offers and rewards based on accumulated points. Now, it’s time for the world’s largest restaurant chain to step into the game.

On July 13, McDonald’s will give free medium fries to anyone who downloads its app and joins MyMcDonald’s Rewards. McDonald’s, one might say, is supersizing its rewards program. On July 13, McDonald’s will celebrate what is sometimes called National French Fry Day as World Famous Fan Day. A contest on Twitter will reward one million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points each to 66 fans. The number of winners refers to the company’s founding 66 years ago, in 1955. One fan will receive free fries for life. McDonald’s plans to have judges including super fans such as singer Jhay Cortez.

If diners play their cards right, they can get a free sandwich to go along with the fries: Subway plans to give away up to 1 million of its new Cali Turkey Fresh sandwiches on July 13.

Credit:
McDonalds

McDonald’s has had offers for diners before, such as buying five McCafé drinks and getting one free. Now, the national rollout of MyMcDonald’s is its biggest effort to get more visits from the millions of diners who visit the chain.

“We have the best fans in the world who deserve to unlock perks for their loyalty,” Alycia Mason, VP of digital customer experience and media, McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.

Customers who use restaurant loyalty programs often frequent the chains they like more often. The chains can use the data to see which items sell well, plan offers, send reminders to entice visits and make other marketing moves.

The efforts help brands build loyalty. Earlier this week, Papa John’s announced that its 11-year-old program, Papa Rewards, just signed up its 20 millionth member. So far this year, Papa Rewards has contributed to almost half of Papa John’s sales, according to the rebounding pizza chain. Starbucks announced in late April that the number of active Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. rose 18% year-over-year, to 22.9 million. And in June, Chipotle made updates to its Chipotle Rewards program, which has nearly 23 million members, including adding a video game with prizes including a Tesla Model 3.

More news from Ad Age
Why so many brands are revamping loyalty programs
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Subway hits refresh as it tries to rebound with massive overhaul, media push
Jessica Wohl
Domino's offers rewards points on rivals' pizza
Jessica Wohl

Each chain has its own points system. McDonald’s is giving 1,500 points to new users of MyMcDonald’s. Typically, it awards 100 points for each $1 spent on qualifying purchases. Users who accumulate 1,500 points can get an item such as hash browns or a cheeseburger, and those who collect 6,000 points can redeem them for a Big Mac or Happy Meal.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Panera Bread introduces swimwear as a soup side

Panera Bread introduces swimwear as a soup side

‘Space Jam’ is the hottest movie marketing event of the summer

‘Space Jam’ is the hottest movie marketing event of the summer
Chobani files to go public

Chobani files to go public
Brands can now target cannabis and CBD users through Comscore

Brands can now target cannabis and CBD users through Comscore

Kids' brand KiwiCo taps HBO Max's Katie Soo as CMO

Kids' brand KiwiCo taps HBO Max's Katie Soo as CMO
How brands are welcoming consumers back to post-COVID normalcy

How brands are welcoming consumers back to post-COVID normalcy
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola swap is a cautionary tale for marketers

Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola swap is a cautionary tale for marketers
Subway hits refresh as it tries to rebound with massive overhaul, media push

Subway hits refresh as it tries to rebound with massive overhaul, media push