McDonald's Russia fears are realized—Meet 'Uncle Vanya's'

An application was filed in recent days with the Russian government to trademark a logo for a restaurant chain that turns McDonald’s signature Golden Arches brand on its side, along with the words "Uncle Vanya."

Trademark experts began discussing the potential last week that Russia might reopen shuttered McDonald's. Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development had said earlier this month that it was considering lifting restrictions on trademarks for companies that had stopped doing business there. It also essentially legalized patent theft from parties affiliated with “unfriendly” countries.

The debacle threatens 30 years of brand-building in Russia for McDonald’s.

Theoretically, the reopened restaurants could sell burgers branded as Big Macs, but it would not be the same food. Experts say that could confuse consumers, and that confusion could continue when McDonald’s reopens its stores or takes control of them again.

Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben tweeted about the Uncle Vanya’s application. He notes the words “Uncle Vanya” accompany the McDonald’s logo in the application.