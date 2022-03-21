McDonald’s brings back Szechuan sauce only for app users

On Saturday, McDonald’s turned on a Times Square billboard and ran social posts asking fans to text a cryptic number for information about a coming menu drop. The chain was expected to have informed respondents of the secret item's identity overnight Sunday via text message. The brand will also be sending periodic reminders via text to app users as the release date approaches.

The stunt is meant to help McDonald’s attract consumers to download its app and sign up for its MyMcDonalds Rewards loyalty program. The program is helping drive repeat business and improves the company's relationship with consumers, executives have said, while generating first-party data McDonald's can use in additional promotions and research.

McDonald's created the promotion with creative agency Wieden+ Kennedy New York. Golin, Boden, IW Group and Lee Street provided communication support, and Publicis Groupe led digital marketing. The chain is using Community.com to facilitate text messages between the app and its users. Boxer developed the special packaging.

The company did not detail its spending on this particular promotion.