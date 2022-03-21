McDonald’s brings back Szechuan sauce only for app users

McDonald’s executives say the loyalty program, which launched in the U.S. in July, has already attracted more than 30 million members—21 million of them are “active” members, who are using the app to earn rewards.
The chain’s primary goal with loyalty this year is to build the size of its membership base, which would allow for more creative executions down the road, Kevin Ozan, executive VP and chief financial officer for McDonald’s, said earlier this month at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference.
“In future years, we can focus on things like gamification, subscription programs, all the other things you can do once you have a loyalty program. Because what it’s really about is not getting a lot of new customers, it’s about frequency and getting our existing customers to be able to come more often,” Ozan said, according to a Sentieo transcript.
Ozan said digital frequency among loyalty members is 10% more than non-members. “We see increased customer satisfaction with our digital customers versus non-digital customers,” he added. “They like things we’re able to do. When they come through the drive-thru, we can greet them by their first name. Everybody seems to like that, both the crew and customers.”