Consumers are growing more pessimistic about the economy—what brands should do

People are pessimistic and worried about inflation

Previous iterations of the survey showed consumers confident that the economy would make a comeback, but this report shows 30% of respondents saying they feel negative. The report also shows that people are largely concerned about inflation. Two-thirds of people surveyed said that inflation is their top concern.

But it’s not all negative. “Inflation-adjusted spend, while it’s slowing, is actually still growing,” said Robinson.

Consumers are also seeing inflation where it doesn’t exist

“There’s a halo effect” where real inflation in some categories turns into perceived inflation in all other categories, said Robinson. Although inflation has been less than 2% for some categories—including consumer electronics, skincare and makeup, and toys and baby supplies—30% of respondents think there’s a significant price increase in at least one of the categories, according to the survey.

For brands, it’s therefore important to “be really clear about the value you are providing when you’re able to provide a great value,” said Robinson.

Walmart’s ad messaging reflects the actions it has taken in light of inflation. In its second-quarter earnings call, CEO Doug McMillon said that “starting back in March, we knew we needed to act quickly and aggressively in some categories, and we have,” including moves to “reduce inventory levels” and price markdowns, according to the call transcript. The retail giant reported profits that exceeded expectations.