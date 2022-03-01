Merrell's women-led campaign aims to make outdoors more inclusive

When Tennant was named CMO in 2020, 71% of people in outdoor activities were white, according to the Outdoor Industry Association. Today, new outdoor participants were more likely to be female, younger, living in an urban area and slightly more ethnically diverse than existing participants in 2020, the association found.

Female-led team

A majority of the creative team behind the ad were women. Even though women make up more than half of the agency, media and tech industries, according to a 2021 report by She Runs It, only 29% of creative directors were female in 2020, according to the 3 Percent Movement. And just 3% of creative directors were female in 2008.

The “More Less” campaign may resonate with women who feel misrepresented in the ad industry. Ninety-one percent of women surveyed by Yankelovich Monitor and Greenfield Online said that advertisers do not understand them.

“It’s really nice to work with women because I feel like there's a vulnerability and a collaboration that I’ve experienced,” said Sarah Bill, creative director with Lafayette American, which is partly female-owned. “That just makes the work stronger.”