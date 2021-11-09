Meta takes action against Facebook, Instagram hate speech

Meta Platforms Inc. took action in the third quarter against more than 28 million pieces of content on Facebook and Instagram that violated its policies against hate speech.
The vast majority of hateful posts that required action were on Facebook, the company said, noting that prevalence of hate speech is well under 1% for both social media platforms. The announcement on Tuesday was part of the company’s quarterly documentation of its efforts to curb offensive content such as nudity, terrorism and hate speech.
It was the first such report Meta has released since a consortium of media organizations published a series of critical articles based on internal documents disclosed by former Facebook product manager-turned-whistle-blower Frances Haugen. The company is battling accusations that it has misled investors and the public about its efforts to fight hate speech and disinformation. It’s also facing questions about how the platform was used to organize the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.