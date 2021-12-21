Marketing News & Strategy

Microsoft's Xandr acquisition signals shift to connected TV and esports

What the deal may mean for advertisers
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on December 21, 2021.
Nick Law departing Apple
Microsoft reached a deal with AT&T to acquire Xandr, the telecom company’s programmatic advertising marketplace, as the tech firm looks to extend its competitive advertising ambitions. 

Facing stiff competition from the dominant players in online advertising—mainly Google and Meta—AT&T has been keen to offload Xandr for at least a year, squaring with a larger move by the company to shed assets that aren’t central to the company’s core business operations.

As recently as July, AT&T was in talks to sell Xandr to Indian ad tech company InMobi, sources close to those discussions said, also suggesting that the business may change hands at a bargain-basement price. The financial terms of the Microsoft acquisition have not been publicly disclosed, with that deal still subject to regulatory reviews.

Expanding in CTV

“Microsoft's shared vision of empowering a free and open web and championing an open industry alternative via a global advertising marketplace makes it a great fit for Xandr,” said Mike Welch, executive VP and general manager of the platform. “We look forward to using our innovative platform to help accelerate Microsoft's digital advertising and retail media capabilities.”

While the Xandr deal won’t include any part of DirecTV’s ad sales business, which AT&T transferred to private equity firm TPG Capital in a separate agreement in August, it may give Microsoft a much-needed boost to scale its connected TV and over-the-top capabilities.

CTV advertising, in particular, is an area where Microsoft is “currently weak,” said Shiv Gupta, Criteo’s ex-VP of sales who’s now a managing partner at tech education platform U of Digital.

It’s an industry on the rise that Microsoft may want a piece of; this year alone, projections for CTV-related upfront spending in the U.S. doubled to $4.5 billion with overall CTV advertising nationwide topping $19.1 billion in 2022, according to eMarketer.

And Microsoft, with a portfolio that includes LinkedIn, Bing and Xbox, may have taken a special interest in Xandr, which can enable its CTV offerings, after AT&T excluded it from the terms of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger that was announced earlier this year. And with its own ID capabilities already established, the company may see “an opportunity to distribute it more widely via a massive exchange in Xandr,” said Gupta.

Ready Player 1?

Another important consideration for Microsoft is likely Xbox’s role in the realm of OTT streaming, with the company’s consoles now offering access to video-on-demand platforms, including many ad-supported players, in addition to their inherent gaming capacity.

Microsoft “is not out of the battle for the living room,” said Tal Chalozin, chief technology officer and co-founder of Innovid. “And to have a chance with Xbox, which has a good install base, they must have a play or at least a solution with ads,” which Xandr may help facilitate, he said.

It’s not just Xbox’s video-on-demand streaming that stands to benefit from Microsoft’s purchase of Xandr, though; its long-standing presence as a video game heavyweight may also give the former AT&T ad unit an automatic leg-up over other competitors looking to establish a foothold among esports audiences.

“Microsoft is an incumbent in gaming and esports,” said Matthew Papa, senior VP of global partnerships at search intelligence company Captify. Thanks to its growing popularity with audiences in recent years, it’s come to be viewed by many marketers as an equally lucrative and tricky space to navigate, especially given its non-traditional format that consists almost entirely of live gameplay.

But with the legitimacy that Microsoft ownership lends to the Xandr brand, it can give the company “a chance to evolve into the gaming ecosystem,” added Papa.

He suggested that “we could actually see a transformative period in the next 24-to-36 months” as advertising capabilities merge with the tech giant’s first-party data collection and cloud computing infrastructure, giving Microsoft the bandwidth to compete more directly with esports-centric platforms like Amazon’s Twitch.

“If you asked most advertisers what space that would love to get into and test more budget in, gaming and esports is certainly near the top of the list,” he said.

Don’t celebrate just yet

While Microsoft’s Xandr deal is still contingent on a number of factors, some observers have expressed wariness about the benefits given Microsoft’s checkered history with business mergers in the space. 

“Microsoft has struggled in every digital media acquisition they’ve ever tried to make,” said Mike Woosley, chief operating officer at ad tech and data management company Lotame. He pointed to to Microsoft’s 2007 purchase of ad platform Atlas Solutions for $6.3 billion—which it later sold to Facebook for as little as $30 million, or about 0.5% of the original price—as an example.

“Maybe now that they own LinkedIn they’ve had to reconsider digital media and are going to try it all over again,” he added.

