In what has become known as the “Bite Fight,” Tyson in the third round of a 1997 heavyweight bout with Holyfield spit out his mouthpiece and took a bite out of his opponent's ear. He was disqualified from the match and suspended from boxing.

The incident remains etched in the memories of sports fans of a certain age, including Gen Xers and Boomers. Iron Mike now seems to want to turn into a marketing opportunity under his cannabis brand, called Tyson 2.0, which is listed on the trademark filing.

The gummy edibles debuted in March, generating plenty of headlines from NBC News and others—valuable exposure in the fractured and competitive cannabis market. The gummies, which sell for $16 a bag, come in black raspberry, watermelon and sour apple, and appear to have a piece missing right where Tyson bit Holyfield. “We promise they’ll taste better than the real thing…. or at least that’s what Mike tells us,” the brand states on its website.