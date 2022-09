“More Dog” is the largest campaign, in terms of new content, in Milk-Bone's 114-year history. Milk-Bone expects to roll out more campaigns including holiday ads from now through the Easter season, according to Ryan Thomas, VP of pet marketing at J.M. Smucker.

Last year, new Milk-Bone packaging with bold lettering and emphasis on the brand’s signature heart logo hit stores. The packaging had not been changed for over 30 years, according to Thomas.

“When it comes to the treat category, it’s really this moment of connection, and we wanted Milk-Bone, the heart at the center, to stand for that heart of the center connection point between you and your dog,” said Erica Roberts, PSOne chief creative officer, about the inspiration behind the creative.