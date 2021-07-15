Milk industry ad puts Olympians inside a fridge in latest sports drink push
Gone are the days when milk was solely used for cookies, cereal and an ingredient for cooking. At least that is the image that milk marketers are pushing in a new ad featuring Olympic athletes that continues the industry's push to portray the dairy beverage as a sports drink.
The video, created for TikTok, shows Olympians including karate athlete Ariel Torres and multi-gold-winning cyclist Kristin Armstrong training inside a store's milk refrigerator. The scene captures candid reactions of ordinary shoppers as they open the fridge to not only find milk but athletes intensely training leading. The spot ends with the “Got Milk?” tagline.
The effort comes from the Milk Processor Education Program, or MilkPep, which is the marketing and education group funded by U.S. milk companies. The agency is Gale, the MDC-owned, Los Angeles-based creative media consultancy that won the account earlier this year. The video was directed by the Malloy Brothers.
Geoff Edwards, executive creative director at Gale, says: “The campaign for milk is reconsideration. The old campaign was about deprivation, what would happen if you didn’t have milk. That was the campaign that ran for decades. With the new campaign what we're doing is we're introducing the idea of what happens when you do have milk.”
“You can try water if you want, you can try some of the sports beverages, but to perform at your very best you’re going to need milk.”
MilkPep is not an official sponsor of the Olympics, which explains why the ad does not use Olympic trademarks or logos. But the timing of the ad and use of Olympic athletes seems intended to further enhance the milk industry's positioning for athletes. The new video tries to suggest that milk can fuel not just high-level athletes, but also regular folks.