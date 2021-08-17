Marketing News & Strategy

MLB hires ex-Marriott marketer as CMO

Karin Timpone fills a role that has been vacant since 2016
By E.J. Schultz. Published on August 17, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
Credit: Getty Images

MLB has hired former Marriott International global chief marketing officer Karin Timpone to serve as its first CMO  in five years. Timpone—who left Marriott last year after a seven-year stint—will oversee global marketing efforts for the pro baseball league and ‘‘collaborate with executives across all revenue, product, and operations units as well as the 30 MLB clubs,” MLB said in a statement.

MLB has gone without a CMO since Jacqueline Parkes resigned from the role in the spring of 2016. Marketing had been overseen by senior VP of marketing Barbara McHugh, who will remain in that role and report to Timpone.

At Marriott, Timpone oversaw the creation of the Bonvoy loyalty program. MLB also credits her with introducing “state-of-the-art global social media command centers” for the travel chain. She previously held marketing-related jobs at Walt Disney Co., Yahoo and Universal Studios.

At MLB she will report to Chief Operations and Strategy Officer Chris Marinak. “As Major League Baseball continues to invest in its marketing resources, Karin brings outstanding experience and accomplishments with a track record as a digital pioneer and marketing leader of major global brands,” he said in a statement. “Karin’s background at the cross-section of entertainment, media, digital, and marketing is a perfect fit to help deepen the connection MLB has with its fans while growing our fan base both domestically and internationally.”

Related article
How Major League Baseball is trying to draw more young fans
E.J. Schultz

Timpone joins MLB as it basks in the glow of last week’s Field of Dreams game on Fox, which was considered a major success. The White Sox-Yankees game, played at the Iowa cornfield site where the 1989 movie was filmed, drew 5.9 million viewers, ranking it as the most-watched regular-season MLB game on any network since 2005, according to Fox. The league is expected to repeat the game next year, pitting the Reds against the Cubs, according to media reports.

In its press release announcing Timpone’s hire, MLB cited her experience in “helping global brands connect with new audiences, deepen customer loyalty and innovate with next-generation technology, such as blockchain.” The league in recent years has sought younger fans by using channels such as Twitch and YouTube to air original content that includes behind-the-scenes glimpses into the off-field lives of players.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
TikTok stars and wheelchair dance team join Aerie's body positivity push

TikTok stars and wheelchair dance team join Aerie's body positivity push
Watch Ludacris rap for Jif with mouthful of peanut butter

Watch Ludacris rap for Jif with mouthful of peanut butter
Ben’s Original’s first campaign highlights inclusion — and its rice

Ben’s Original’s first campaign highlights inclusion — and its rice
Target debuts new pet food brand, ANA hosts tech conference and Roblox reports earnings: The Week Ahead

Target debuts new pet food brand, ANA hosts tech conference and Roblox reports earnings: The Week Ahead
Union Square Events serves short ribs in the sky as in-flight dining returns

Union Square Events serves short ribs in the sky as in-flight dining returns
Why podcasting won’t be anything more than a niche ad vertical: Opinion

Why podcasting won’t be anything more than a niche ad vertical: Opinion
Payday-advance app that features ads raises $60 million

Payday-advance app that features ads raises $60 million