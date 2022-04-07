MLB marketing in 2022: beer deals, crypto, streaming, gambling and more

MLB begins its new season today—one week later than initially planned but otherwise bearing few scars from a protracted off-season labor dispute that once jeopardized the season.

For the league and its participating marketers, the off-season was productive if nerve-racking. MLB will open the year with 41 official sponsors—up from 38 last year, when MLB recorded its highest annual sponsorship revenue in its history, according to people familiar with the league. These include five first-ever “official” designations, including Mattress Firm (the official sleep wellness partner); Corona (the official “Cerveza,” or imported beer); and Dairy Queen (the official treat). Capital One Bank succeeds Bank of America as the league’s official bank and credit card partner and will be the official presenting partner of the World Series. YouTube previously held that designation from 2017 to 2019.

Several issues settled in the league’s new collective bargaining agreement with the Players Association will also expand marketing opportunities, including an extra round of postseason play, international play, new special events, streaming TV broadcasts, and an agreement to introduce sponsor patches to player uniforms and sponsor decals to batting helmets for the first time.

“We are seeing a tremendous amount of interest in partnerships around Major League Baseball,” Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer, said in emailed comments. “With a new CBA, there are exciting opportunities ahead for MLB and our partners with expanded postseason, robust international play, special events, and new promotional platforms. The strong demand among new and existing partners to work with MLB in reaching our broad and diverse fan base is a powerful affirmation of the strength and health of the game.”