MLS has a new CMO—how the soccer outsider will approach the job

Duggal has served as a marketing leader at startups (financial apps Super.com and CommonBond) and Fortune 100 companies (JP Morgan Chase, Pfizer) along with management consulting work at Deloitte. This background has prepared her to take on what she sees as the unique challenge before MLS: guiding a well-established entity through a wave of growth that awaits it.

MLS has plenty of momentum behind it already. It’s in the middle of a 10-year media rights deal with Apple TV, with MLS League Pass subscribers in 2024 increasing from 2023, according to the league. (Apple has not shared precise viewership figures.) So far in 2024, league sponsorship revenue is up by 17% compared to the year-earlier period, and club sponsorship revenue is up by 15%. Sales revenue on MLSstore.com is up by 44% compared with the same period in 2023, and traffic to MLSsoccer.com is up by 102%.

Attendance is up by 8% and season tickets by 15%, according to MLS. And Lionel Messi, considered to be the world’s greatest player, continues to be a major draw, with 72,000 turning out to watch his Miami FC club play in Kansas City, and 65,512 in attendance for Miami’s game at New England.

But for MLS, there’s more to come. The eyes of the soccer world will turn to the U.S. for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, followed by the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which will be played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Duggal sees these events as catalysts for new soccer fans, and her job is preparing to convert them to MLS fans as well.

While her game plan for MLS is still in development, Duggal outlines her broad priorities and discusses how she will approach the job in the below conversation, which was lightly edited for length.

Do you have any affinity for soccer or a background in soccer?

I don’t have a traditional sports background, to be honest. But I will say a couple of things. My daughter plays soccer and scored her first goal two or three weeks ago. But outside of this being every child’s game, this is this is the world’s game. And I’m really excited about soccer in this moment, the ability to be part of the journey at this time period, when we have so many tailwinds behind us.

I’ve worked in financial services, I’ve worked in health care, I’ve worked in consumer. But this is a place where, unequivocally, the product is about marketing fun and joy, and being part of culture. That’s what’s so interesting to me. It’s very different from marketing checking accounts, or medication, or even packaged goods. This is an unequivocally positive thing that I get to be a part of bringing to North America. And I think that’s what's most exciting.