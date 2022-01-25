M&M's recreates album covers in first campaign since redesign frenzy

Laurie Godfrey, senior associate brand manager for M&M’s, said the fevered reaction to its changes reflects the passion for the brand, adding that the company was confident that its fans would embrace the changes and the larger movement they are a part of.

“We know people love the characters, and expected the changes to resonate with fans,” she said in an email to Ad Age. “However, the update to the characters is just one small part of our broader brand purpose, which is to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

Raging debate over “woke M&Ms” has become something of an ironic offshoot of its purpose but has succeeded wildly in generating attention. And while the Green M&M’s sensible new sneakers might limit the brand’s sex appeal, it is also opening up the potential to tap into widespread cultural interests like music, officials believe. The new marketing approach was developed by Mars Wrigley in partnership with BBDO New York, its longtime creative agency of record. JKR, Weber Shandwick and other agencies also contributed.