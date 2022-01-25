M&M's recreates album covers in first campaign since redesign frenzy

In a first signal of the possibilities that its attention-getting mascot makeover can deliver, M&M's has released a series of new product packages inspired by artwork on the cover of iconic record albums.
The new packages highlight award-winning albums from Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Rosalía and David Bowie. According to the brand, these albums were selected so as to appeal to fans from varied backgrounds and generations, underscoring a message of inclusion that inspired the candymaker to tweak the looks and personalities of its candy mascots last week. That move set off widespread cultural fireworks, including a mention in the “Saturday Night Live” cold opening, debate on programs like “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “The View,” as well as millions of social media takes.