Moderna's new US Open sponsorship extends marketing push beyond COVID vaccine

“We want to align ourselves with disruptors and change makers because that is what we are. Moderna is not a pharma company—we are a health technology platform company,” said Cronin, who joined Moderna last year after serving as Global CEO of WPP-owned Ogilvy Health. “We have mRNA technology that we believe will solve for many different diseases beyond COVID.”

Her marketing approach is to use what she calls “edutainment”—educating people while you entertain them.

At the US Open, Moderna will have a booth where people can “sign the lens,” which is meant to mimic a tennis tournament tradition of players signing their names on TV camera lenses after winning a match. At the booths, Moderna will collect contact information to build its community of followers whom it plans to regularly survey about health matters, “and really start creating a relationship,” Cronin said.

“Because for our brand to be successful we have to really remain what I call relentlessly relevant,” she added. “COVID won’t always be top of mind and we are not a COVID company—we are so much more than that”

The company uses simple language to communicate the potential of mRNA. Social media videos use strand imagery (in a visual depiction of how mRNA works) to direct viewers to a website called aboutmRNA.com that provides information about the science and how Moderna is using it.

The phrase, which stands for messenger RNA, refers to the process by which molecules transmit genetic information to make proteins. Moderna’s website touts its mRNA expertise, including how its platform “with its speed, scale, and flexibility, is uniquely suited to tackle current and emerging pathogens that threaten global health.”