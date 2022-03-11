These are the most tattooed brands

According to Nintendo’s financial briefing from Fall 2021, a graph showing the age distribution of its Switch console revealed the bulk of players are in the 20-30 group with a decent showing in the demographic 10 years older. As such, its recent hits such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have tattoo hashtags of their own with numbers high enough for solo rankings on the list (5,732 and 7,346 posts respectively).
No.1: Disney (474,458 posts)
In a surprise to no one, Disney tops the list of most tattooed brands. The brand's stories and characters have inspired tats across a diverse range of fan groups. Spanning every tattoo trend, the “#DisneyTattoo” hashtag accompanies calligraphy of popular movie lines, “Star Wars” spacecrafts, the minimalist Mickey logo, a pop-art Cinderella, a pin-up Maleficent and more.
Those who were children during the release of classics like “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King” are now in the age group with the largest share of tattoos, according to a recent survey by Statista.