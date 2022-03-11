These are the most tattooed brands

The study, from coupon site DealA, examined the most popular brands and determined which inspired the most ink via the number of posts using "#[brand]tattoo" hashtags on Instagram.

Check out the top five as well as the broader list of most tattooed brands below.

No.5: Nike (7,333 posts)

Nike was the highest-ranking fashion brand on the list. Its iconic swoosh is a versatile logo to incorporate into a tattoo. Some tats simply feature it on its own, as a small accent, while others incorporate it into larger vignettes or on inked illustrations of entire shoes.

Other fashion brands that ranked include Vans, with only slightly fewer posts, and designer labels such as Dior, Chanel and Gucci.