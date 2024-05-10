Mother’s Day 2024—How Calm, DoorDash and other brands are honoring moms

Hampton Water
Rosé wine brand Hampton Water and Jon Bon Jovi are gifting the Mother’s Day gift of a lifetime—a personal phone call from Bon Jovi. People nominated their moms or a mother figure in their lives for a chance to win the surprise phone call by scanning a QR code found on different sales materials found at participating Bally’s properties, including Atlantic City, Dover, Twin River Lincoln, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, Kansas City and Quad Cities. Nominations closed on May 5.
“We wanted to do something special for all the incredible moms out there, and what better way than to have Jon Bon Jovi personally reach out and make their day,” said Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son and co-founder of Hampton Water. “This is a unique opportunity for fans to show their appreciation and give their moms a memory they'll cherish forever.”