MrBeast and Zaxby’s team up for the chicken chain’s first celebrity meal

Move over Grimace, there’s a new celebrity meal in town. Zaxby’s is hoping that a partnership with YouTuber MrBeast will have customers lining up.
The MrBeast Box will include four chicken fingers, crinkle fries, cheddar bites, two slices of Texas toast, ranch and Zax sauce, and a milk chocolate bar from MrBeast’s Feastables line of chocolate and snacks. It is the first celebrity meal in the history of Atlanta-based Zaxby’s. The chicken chain, which was founded in 1990, has more than 950 locations in 17 U.S. states.