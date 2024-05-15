Marketing News & Strategy

MrBeast and Zaxby’s team up for the chicken chain’s first celebrity meal

The meal will kick off a year-long partnership
By Erika Wheless. Published on May 15, 2024.
Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast to his 258 million YouTube subscribers, may help Zaxby’s attract new customers.

Credit: Zaxby's

Move over Grimace, there’s a new celebrity meal in town. Zaxby’s is hoping that a partnership with YouTuber MrBeast will have customers lining up.

The MrBeast Box will include four chicken fingers, crinkle fries, cheddar bites, two slices of Texas toast, ranch and Zax sauce, and a milk chocolate bar from MrBeast’s Feastables line of chocolate and snacks. It is the first celebrity meal in the history of Atlanta-based Zaxby’s. The chicken chain, which was founded in 1990, has more than 950 locations in 17 U.S. states.

The MrBeast Box will include four chicken fingers, crinkle fries, cheddar bites, two slices of Texas toast, ranch and Zax sauce, and a Feastables milk chocolate bar.

 

Credit: Zaxby's

The partnership could be a way for Zaxby’s to capture some of MrBeast’s 258 million YouTube subscribers as some customers are buying less fast food as prices soar and they are seeking out value deals.

Zaxby’s internal creative team led the effort, in partnership with the MrBeast team for creative and production, a spokesperson for Zaxby’s said. Zaxby’s put its creative account into review earlier this year. Tombras is the incumbent.

​​The meal is the beginning of a year-long partnership and will include video integrations and social media content.

“I grew up going to Zaxby’s, so when we started talking and decided to make the MrBeast Box, I knew it’d be perfect to include my new Feastables bar in it,” Donaldson said in a press release. “It’s the world’s best chocolate bar and the world’s best chicken, simple as that.”

The meal will come in one of two collectible boxes co-designed with Jimmy Donaldson—that’s MrBeast’s real name—featuring his panther logo and blue and pink color scheme. It will be available for a limited time and will retail for $12.99. Zaxby’s plans to get the word out using only social media.

This isn’t MrBeast’s first foray into the food world. The YouTuber partnered with Virtual Dining in 2020 to sell MrBeast burgers and fries through ghost kitchens. (He sued the company in 2023 for breach of contract after complaints that the burgers were “inedible.”) In 2022, he opened a brick-and-mortar MrBeast Burger at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, drawing thousands of fans. Earlier that same year, he started the Feastables line, which will get an awareness boost with the Zaxby’s deal.

Zaxby’s has been teasing the partnership on social media, posting a TikTok of someone carrying a metal briefcase with the caption, “There’s more than feasts the eye.”

@zaxbys

there’s more than feasts the eye 5.16.24

♬ Mystery-solving suspense movie-style music (with choir)(1450164) - HALminium

Of course, celebrity meal deals are not new. Last summer, Jack in the Box launched the Snoop Dogg Munchie Meal— a spicy chicken sandwich, brownie, taco, curly fries and a drink, and an air freshener that sold for $14. McDonald’s did an entire line of celebrity meals, including Travis Scott, Saweetie, BTS, Cardi B and Offset, and a Kerwin Frost adult Happy Meal. In 2021, Burger King had several celebrity meals with Nelly, Anitta and Lil Huddy, and Tim Horton’s partnered with Justin Bieber.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a marketing reporter covering restaurants and food. She previously covered social media and creators for Ad Age, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

