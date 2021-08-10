Marketing News & Strategy

Mtn Dew with alcohol to hit stores next year

Boston Beer Co. and PepsiCo collaborate on Hard Mtn Dew as beverage lines continue to blur
By E.J. Schultz. Published on August 10, 2021.
Credit: Mtn. Dew

Mtn Dew is about to get its buzz on. PepsiCo and Boston Beer Co. are collaborating on “Hard Mtn Dew,” which has 5% alcohol by volume and comes in a regular Mtn Dew flavor, plus black cherry and watermelon flavors, the companies announced today.

The drink, set to hit shelves early next year, continues the trend of blurring lines in the beverage category. Coca-Cola Co., for instance, recently teamed up with Molson Coors for a hard seltzer version of its Topo Chico sparkling water brand. But Hard Mtn Dew represents the boldest play yet by using a trademark long associated with soda—and drinkers of all ages—for an alcoholic beverage whose alcohol content is more substantial than the average light beer.

In a joint statement, the companies described the drink as “perfect for occasions to dial-up the fun,” while stressing that it would be "marketed to adults of legal age and merchandized consistently with other alcohol beverages.”

"For 80 years Mtn Dew has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,"  Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO, said in a statement. "The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create Hard Mtn Dew  that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect." 

The drink has zero sugar but unlike regular Mtn Dew, it won’t contain caffeine. Trade magazine Beer Marketer’s Insights described that as a “prudent” decision “given Four Loko and other alcohol/caffeine controversies in past.”

Boston Beer—whose brands include Sam Adams beer and Truly hard seltzer— will develop and manufacture the drink, while PepsiCo has “set up a new entity to sell, deliver, and merchandise the product,” according to the press release. Boston Beer will also handle consumer-facing marketing.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

