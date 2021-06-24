How your brand needs to rethink multicultural marketing
In the past year, advertising and marketing professionals have re-evaluated their role in the perpetuating the inequities that persist in the U.S. More thought and more effort have been given to changing the diversity of leadership, staff and partners, the way business is conducted and how campaigns are crafted and released. But will the industry be able to sustain the momentum of this moment? And in a more fragmented consumer marketplace, is the so-called "general market" really relevant?
Among the topics being discussed are:
• How to drive systemic change in the media ecosystem
• Why economic mobility for communities of color is key to changing the landscape
• How equity played a role in Chicago's vaccination marketing efforts
• If by undervaluing multicultural agencies the industry is undervaluing the audiences such specialist shops know how to reach
• What are the next steps for brands and how will progress be measured?
Confirmed speakers include:
Steve Stoute, founder and CEO, United Masters and Translation
Samantha Skey, CEO, SHE Media
Detavio Samuels, CEO, Revolt Media
Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president of healthcare, Mastercard
Jovan Martin, U.S. head of beauty and personal care media, Unilever
Sandra Lee, president and CEO, ES Advertising
Debbie King, senior VP of marketing communications and culture for Velocity, ViacomCBS
John A. Hardy, president, Market Source Advisors
Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., president and CEO, Black Enterprise
Michelle Flowers Welch, chairman and CEO, Flowers Communications Group
Michael Fassnacht, chief marketing officer, City of Chicago and interim president and CEO, World Business Chicago
LA Dunn, founder, Black Girls Eat
Gonzalo Del Fa, president, Group M Multicultural
Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally Financial
Andre Banks, founder and CEO, A/B Partners
Sergio Alcocer, founder, Rest of the World
