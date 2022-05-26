Nationwide enlists H.E.R. to court Gen Z and millennials

In a 30-second spot, H.E.R., whose full name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, plays the guitar and sings her own twist on the jingle as the video shows everyday instances where insurance protection is needed, like going to college or driving a car.

“We see some degradation with younger segments and we want to make sure the next generation of consumers is aware of our mission of protecting people’s business and futures with extraordinary care,” said Ramon Jones, who was named executive VP and chief marketing officer in 2019. “My goal is that we remain relevant across all demographics. The more mature know Nationwide,” he added. “We want to make sure that 18 to 24 and 25 to 44, that we stay relevant there.”

H.E.R. joins a roster of artists who have all lent their musical talent to the brand’s jingle, including Rachel Platten, Leslie Odom Jr. and Brad Paisley, who is currently starring in Nationwide’s commercials on TV. Nationwide still works with longtime spokesman Peyton Manning.