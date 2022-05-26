Marketing News & Strategy

Nationwide enlists H.E.R. to court Gen Z and millennials

New campaign puts a new twist on insurer’s 55-year-old jingle
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 26, 2022.
Honest Tea founder on what its shutdown means for purpose-based brands
Credit: Nationwide

Nationwide wants Gen Z and millennials to know it’s on their side—and it’s telling them in a new way. As it strives to build awareness with younger customers, the Columbus, Ohio-based insurer is continuing its well-known jingle, which was first created 55 years ago, with a new campaign starring R&B musician H.E.R.

 

In a 30-second spot, H.E.R., whose full name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, plays the guitar and sings her own twist on the jingle as the video shows everyday instances where insurance protection is needed, like going to college or driving a car.

“We see some degradation with younger segments and we want to make sure the next generation of consumers is aware of our mission of protecting people’s business and futures with extraordinary care,” said Ramon Jones, who was named executive VP and chief marketing officer in 2019. “My goal is that we remain relevant across all demographics. The more mature know Nationwide,” he added. “We want to make sure that 18 to 24 and 25 to 44, that we stay relevant there.”

H.E.R. joins a roster of artists who have all lent their musical talent to the brand’s jingle, including Rachel Platten, Leslie Odom Jr. and Brad Paisley, who is currently starring in Nationwide’s commercials on TV. Nationwide still works with longtime spokesman Peyton Manning.

Jones noted that many consumers know Nationwide for its auto insurance, but the company has 11 different lines of business including home and life insurance. Its advertising has evolved beyond a direct-to-consumer approach with a heavy TV spend to include more social channels like LinkedIn where the brand reaches agent intermediaries. Nationwide has over 11,000 independent agents.

The media buy for the new push will look slightly different from previous investments as the insurer seeks out younger consumers where they spend their time. The H.E.R. spot will begin running on Monday across cable TV on channels such as TBS, A&E and TNT, as well as streaming providers like Roku, Amazon and Hulu. The campaign will also air on Spotify and on social and digital channels.

“[Younger segments] are getting bombarded with content from lots of different platforms so it’s important with this campaign that we’re being smart about how to launch it in different segments,” Jones said, noting that Nationwide will be exploring channels such as TikTok and shorter videos.

The brand worked with Ogilvy, which originally created the “Nationwide is on your side” jingle in 1967.

The spot adds to H.E.R.'s growing marketing portfolio. She has recently appeared in ads for Pepsi, L'Oreal, Old Navy, Guitar Center and Spotify.

Nationwide’s campaign comes as competitor State Farm faces backlash this week for joining and then exiting an LGBTQ+ children’s book program.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

