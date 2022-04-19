Marketing News & Strategy

NBC Sports to connect college athletes to brands

Notre Dame is an initial partner in 'NBC Sports Athlete Direct'
By E.J. Schultz. Published on April 19, 2022.
Credit: Notre Dame University Fighting Irish

NBC Sports is getting in the NIL game with Notre Dame as a key partner. The network today announced “NBC Sports Athlete Direct,” a platform that connects advertisers to college athletes who are able to get paid for endorsements under so-called name, image, likeness rules that have been in effect since July.

The initiative is available for athletes at Notre Dame, Vanderbilt University and Temple University. The athletes will be given opportunities to monetize their social media followings. NBC Sports also pledges to collaborate with the universities to create content for student-athletes and collaborate with CNBC to provide personal finance resources.

Damon Phillips, senior VP of strategic initiatives at NBC Sports, suggested in a statement that the network would look to add other colleges and universities to the program. The initiative “will add significant value to the NIL ecosystem by connecting student-athletes and advertises through a trusted marketplace that will have real scale,” he stated.

NBC joins a host of organizations getting involved with NIL, including influencer agencies, which have built new capabilities to cater to athlete demands. While compensation varies widely, Division 1 athletes are pulling in an average of $594 via NIL deals, according to Opendorse, a platform that helps match potential sponsors to athletes.

Darren Heitner, an attorney and NIL expert who helped shape the NIL legislation in Florida, said NBC’s involvement is a significant development, representing the first time a media company has gotten involved in NIL to this level. “This is a first—it’s a huge step taken by a media rights holder,” he said.

“It’s really interesting to see an actual media entity … expand beyond its core competencies to be a part of the business of actually providing opportunities to college athletes and providing opportunities to its advertisers—I think it makes perfect sense,” he said.

An NBC Sports representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how, or if, the network will be compensated for its involvement in deals. Heitner said intermediaries that connect brands and athletes typically get paid in two ways: athletes pay them a flat fee or brands pay a portion of the athlete endorsement pricetag. “But it’s not clear if NBC is looking at this as a for-profit model,” Heitner said.

NBC Sports has a longtime relationship with Notre Dame that includes broadcast rights for football games. 

