NBC Sports to connect college athletes to brands

NBC Sports is getting in the NIL game with Notre Dame as a key partner. The network today announced “NBC Sports Athlete Direct,” a platform that connects advertisers to college athletes who are able to get paid for endorsements under so-called name, image, likeness rules that have been in effect since July.

The initiative is available for athletes at Notre Dame, Vanderbilt University and Temple University. The athletes will be given opportunities to monetize their social media followings. NBC Sports also pledges to collaborate with the universities to create content for student-athletes and collaborate with CNBC to provide personal finance resources.

Damon Phillips, senior VP of strategic initiatives at NBC Sports, suggested in a statement that the network would look to add other colleges and universities to the program. The initiative “will add significant value to the NIL ecosystem by connecting student-athletes and advertises through a trusted marketplace that will have real scale,” he stated.



NBC joins a host of organizations getting involved with NIL, including influencer agencies, which have built new capabilities to cater to athlete demands. While compensation varies widely, Division 1 athletes are pulling in an average of $594 via NIL deals, according to Opendorse, a platform that helps match potential sponsors to athletes.

