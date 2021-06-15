CoinFlip enlists Neil Patrick Harris as celeb-driven crypto marketing levels up
Faced with marketing challenges such as volatile fluctuations and environmental concerns, many cryptocurrency brands are seeking out celebrities to propel their services to the mainstream.
Their efforts have been mostly been tied to social media and digital channels, but Bitcoin ATM operator CoinFlip is bringing the trend to a new level with a national TV campaign featuring actor Neil Patrick Harris, known for his roles in "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "How I Met Your Mother" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" as well as on Broadway.
A new spot called “So Flippin’ Easy” highlights the accessibility and ease of using CoinFlip’s network of 2,500 ATMs across 47 states which allow users to buy and sell nine different cryptocurrencies with cash. The campaign, the largest effort from the cryptocurrency brand so far, launches today on Harris’ 48th birthday. Spots ranging from six-seconds to 60-seconds will debut across TV, OTT, YouTube and social channels. TV spots will initially run in five markets: Chicago, Boston, Tampa, Denver and San Antonio.
In the 30-second version of the commercial, Harris holds up a $20 bill to an empty theater auditorium, no doubt a nod to how the pandemic has impacted Broadway shows. “The dollar bill just leveled up,” he says and points to the ATM. “I give you the future of commerce. An ATM that converts cash into crypto instantaneously.” He goes on to give a demonstration and ends with: “Crypto is cool.”
The campaign comes as more Americans begin investing in crypto and purchasing crypto-fueled NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. A May study from New York Digital Investment Group found that 46 million Americans, or 17% of the U.S. population, now own at least a share of Bitcoin.
CoinFlip did not reveal the exact ad spend placed behind the campaign, but says it reaches seven figures.
“Cryptocurrency is the future of how we shop, invest, and do business, but it can also be incredibly technical and intimidating," says Harris in a statement. "I prefer my transactions to be simple and to the point.”
Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip, says going with a celebrity for the brand’s first TV commercial helps grab attention and build trust for a sector many people are still unfamiliar with. Harris was an easy choice; The actor has been a crypto investor for years, he says.
“We are at a critical moment right now with cryptocurrency—more people than ever have been investing money into various cryptocurrencies and there’s a better understanding of how blockchain and its properties work. Still, many people are in the dark about crypto,” says Weiss. “Our goal was to partner with someone well-known and approachable who could help lower the perceived bar for entry into the space. We hope this campaign can open up doors for more public figures to come forward and offer their stamp of approval. We don’t doubt that many public figures are like Neil: quiet investors and supporters.”
Ella Wypasek, head of marketing at CoinFlip, says the brand chose to work with creative shop The Boathouse for its first celebrity-backed campaign because the agency, which has previously worked with brands like Netflix and Apple, has a history with celebrity ambassadorships. “We knew that as a newer brand, we needed to partner with an agency that could attract top-tier talent,” she says.
CoinFlip, which launched in 2015, has a goal to place an ATM within a five-minute walk of every consumer. Currently, the company installs around 200 a month. So far, most CoinFlip ATMs are located in convenience stores and gas stations.
Celebrity adoption of crypto is helping fuel mainstream adoption. The market responds each time Elon Musk tweets about Dogecoin and celebrities are beginning brand partnerships with crypto brands, like No.1 NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence’s partnership with Blockfolio. Some celebrities have even launched their own cryptocurrency brands or are backing and investing in the new model. Recently, Deadmau5 and EDM musician Richie Hawtin launched NFT gaming company Pixlynx, Ashton Kutcher announced his VC firm Sound Ventures will host a $1 million pitch competition for NFT entrepreneurs and rapper Waka Flocka Flame has launched NFT marketplace Satoshi.Art.
Tyler Bobin, brand analyst at iSpot.tv., expects more celebrities to start appearing in crypto campaigns to normalize the new coinage use. “Cryptocurrency brands and brokerages are very new to TV, as is celebrity usage within crypto-related ads,” he says. "While it's still early, cryptocurrency awareness is clearly growing rapidly, and you're seeing more outward celebrity investment which could spur both more crypto ads and more celebrity involvement with crypto-related ads on TV."
Greg Paull, co-founder and principal at independent marketing consultancy R3, says financial brands should take note. “What financial brands can take from this trend is that they need to speak to a generation of customers that equate social currency with success. These people benefited from shorting GameStop and associate owning NFTs as part of a lifestyle. They take influencer opinion seriously enough to bet money on it.”