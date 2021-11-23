Marketing News & Strategy

Netflix giving away props from its most popular shows

'Squid Game' doll and 'Stranger Things' bike are among the prizes in streaming giant's 'Fansgiving' campaign
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on November 23, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Cheetos dust 'brought to life' in art exhibit
20211123_NetflixSquidGameDoll_3x2
Credit: Netflix

Netflix has attracted millions of new fans over the past year, so now the streaming platform is giving something back to them for Thanksgiving, or "Fansgiving," as it's dubbed a new campaign.

The week-long effort starting today will give U.S.-based fans a chance to win authentic, limited-edition reproductions of exclusive props from Netflix series such as "Stranger Things," "Sex Education," "The Witcher," "Squid Game," "La Casa De Papel" ("Money Heist"), "Lost in Space" and "Bridgerton."

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Items include the creepy "Red Light, Green Light" doll from "Squid Game," Lady Whistledown's papers from "Bridgerton," Mike's Schwinn bike from "Stranger Things," Geralt of Rivia's wolf medallion from "The Witcher" and Maeve Wiley’s school locker from "Sex Education." Each limited-edition item has a unique serial number that identifies the exact moment it appears in its respective show for the first time.

Other prizes include VIP trips to some of the shows' immersive experiences, such as "The Queens Ball: A Bridgerton Experience" in Los Angeles in March 2022, and a trip to Paris for the premiere of "Emily in Paris" season two. One winner will also get a lifetime subscription to Netflix. To enter, viewers need to visit propdrop.shop and register. 

Related Article
Amazon and Netflix team up on ad about a 'Witcher' superfan
Garett Sloane
Ryan Reynolds digs at The Rock in ad for Aviation Gin and 'Red Notice'
Ann-Christine Diaz
Netflix's 'Stranger Things' stores take your holiday shopping into a whole new dimension
Parker Herren
Netflix viewers spent millions of hours watching 'Red Notice' and 'Narcos' last week

The campaign, which was created with Cash Studios, also includes a social element, celebrating superfans of some of the shows. For example, @NetflixFamily will create an "Ada Twist, Scientist"-inspired bedroom for the biggest supporter of the children's book-inspired show, Ryann. @ConTodoNetflix will partner with Peggy Blow from "On My Block" to take over Con Todo's TikTok for a day and duet favorite fan videos. And, @Netflix will be sharing an amazing surprise for the self-acclaimed “Bridgerton Pusher”, Marsha Eaglin of Chicago.

See the full list of prop giveaways below:

Stranger Things

  • Max’s Madrid Skateboard

  • Mike’s Schwinn Sting-Ray Bike

  • Welcome to Hawkins Sign

Sex Education

  • Maeve Wiley’s Moordale Secondary School Locker

  • Dr. Jean Milburn’s Vagina Art

  • Anna’s Happy Place Home Doormat

The Witcher

  • Princess Cirilla's Blue Cloak

  • Geralt of Rivia’s Wolf Medallion

  • Jaskier the Bard’s Lute

Squid Game

  • Mugunghwa Red Light, Green Light Doll

  • Contestant Gift Box Casket

  • Dalgona Game Shapes Set

Money Heist

  • Bank of Spain Model

  • Stolen Dali Mask Gold Bars

  • Painting of Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin

Bridgerton

  • Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers

  • The Duke and Duchess of Hastings Portrait

Lost in Space

  • Professor Maureen Robinson’s Space Suit

In this article:

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

20211123_BTS_3x2.jpg

Cheetos dust 'brought to life' in art exhibit
Dollar Tree raises its main price to $1.25, ending decades of its $1 limit

Dollar Tree raises its main price to $1.25, ending decades of its $1 limit
Amazon Prime Video's new brand campaign takes viewers on wild ride

Amazon Prime Video's new brand campaign takes viewers on wild ride
Watch Patrón’s remix of a classic Latin song starring Jessie Reyez

Watch Patrón’s remix of a classic Latin song starring Jessie Reyez
Jimmy Fallon joins Frito-Lay for a ‘Most Wonderful’ holiday spot

Jimmy Fallon joins Frito-Lay for a ‘Most Wonderful’ holiday spot
'Godfather'-branded Italian foods arrive with a bang

'Godfather'-branded Italian foods arrive with a bang
How Instagram is falling short for some small businesses

How Instagram is falling short for some small businesses
Brands join Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Green Wednesday draws cannabis fans: The Week Ahead

Brands join Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Green Wednesday draws cannabis fans: The Week Ahead