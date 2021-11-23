Netflix giving away props from its most popular shows

Netflix has attracted millions of new fans over the past year, so now the streaming platform is giving something back to them for Thanksgiving, or "Fansgiving," as it's dubbed a new campaign.
The week-long effort starting today will give U.S.-based fans a chance to win authentic, limited-edition reproductions of exclusive props from Netflix series such as "Stranger Things," "Sex Education," "The Witcher," "Squid Game," "La Casa De Papel" ("Money Heist"), "Lost in Space" and "Bridgerton."
