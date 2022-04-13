New Chobani campaign takes oat milk to the masses

Chobani is also finalizing details of an online video game developed by Thinking Box on the Roblox platform set in an “oat-milky galaxy,” Madden said. The brand is arranging a Twitch livestream of the game with an associated charitable aspect. “We wanted to create a game where people who played would tell their friends, this was fun and not just a game with Chobani oat milk branding,” she said.

Madden is new to her role as chief marketer, but has been with Chobani for nearly 10 years. She began as a director of category management and has since played a role in the creation of its consumer insights team and internal agency. Chobani earlier this month saw its former president and chief operating officer, Peter McGuinness, depart to become CEO of Impossible Foods, the plant-based meat brand. McGuinness is a former CMO of Choabni, a role that has been vacant since he ascended to president in 2019.

“I am having a lot of fun integrating our teams and creating space for our insights team and our shopper marketing team, and our brand marketing and creative to work together to develop these campaigns and activations,” Madden said. “We want to feel very big, so we are leaning into the audience-first approach in our marketing and campaigns. This allows us to go off in fun new avenues.”

Chobani introduced its oat milk in November of 2019 and it has been a clear winner, building off equity the company brought to yogurt. Nielsen figures show Chobani oat milk grew by 68.5% for the 52 weeks ended March 26. That’s faster than overall category growth of 56.7% over the same period.

Chobani offers four varieties of oat milk and recently added a 96-ounce package in its most-popular original and extra creamy varieties. “Whenever you can add a bulk size in the same stores you’re selling the original [52-ounce package], that’s a testament to how well the product the selling and the take from consumers,” Madden said.

The new ads will be running across linear and streaming TV and in digital and social channels, through mid-May. Executives declined to specify what the company is spending on the new campaign.