New Chobani campaign takes oat milk to the masses

‘Oatmilk is everywhere’ spots come to life in gaming, music and fashion
By Jon Springer. Published on April 13, 2022.
Credit: Chobani

Chobani is taking oat milk to new and unexpected places as it expands on a launch of its dairy alternative that executives say has made it the fastest-growing brand in one of the fastest-growing consumer product categories.

A new campaign, “Chobani has oatmilk, so everyone has oatmilk,” comes from The Martin Agency and portrays the product as being everywhere, showing up in nail salons, alien abductions, football fields, rap lyrics and metaverse video games. It succeeds an introductory campaign known as “Almost Milk” that sought to educate consumers on the product and its likeness to real milk. The Martin Agency picked up the account late last year.

Meredith Madden, the new chief marketing and category officer for Chobani, said the brand sought to craft “a playful way to appeal to a broad audience,” and “appear big” while maintaining the accessibility and one-brand ethos of the Chobani brand. That strategy plays out in a 30-second TV commercial that presents several “vignettes” the brand will be bringing to life in coming weeks.

The spot opens at a grocery store dairy case when a shopper spies a man putting a Chobani oat milk into his cart and asks, “Chobani has oat milk?”

“Oh yeah, they make oat milk now,” he replies, “so oat milk is like, everywhere.”

Vignettes go on to show oak milk in a variety of unexpected and funny places: It’s dumped out of an orange cooler onto a victorious coach by football players; appears as an art piece in a gallery; painted onto nails at a salon; splashed into the face of cheating husband from a cocktail glass at a fancy restaurant; hawked on home-shopping channels and appears in a world-creating video game. Back at the grocery store, the woman remarks, “Huh. I must have missed that.”

By placing its brand in recognizable scenes and in cultural moments, the ad mirrors the growth of plant-based milk from a niche product to an everyday phenomenon, Madden said. “Oat milk has traditionally been more popular with younger millennials, and been viewed as less for the masses and more coastal, boutique-coffee-shop,” she said. “But with the growth of oat milk in general, as the fastest-growing plant-based milk alternative, we know people have started hearing about oat milk but maybe have not yet jumped into consumption.”

Chobani will spend the next several weeks bringing moments from that ad to life. It is partnering with the New York salon Chillhouse to offer its customers exclusive Chobani nail designs for three weeks beginning April 29 and is planning a live event at its Soho flagship. Press-on “Chill Tip” styles will also be available through a giveaway on social media.

A rap song called “G.Oat,” performed by the band Smali Wali, is now on streaming platforms and celebrates the many uses for oat milk in the style of “Green Eggs and Ham.” The brand plans a Tiktok challenge associated with the song next month. The music was created by Walker Studio in collaboration with Chobani's in-house creative team and The Martin Agency.

“You could Zoom with it/Excavate tombs with it /Make friends with sentient alien life forms on the moon with it,” the song's lyrics relate.

Chobani is also finalizing details of an online video game developed by Thinking Box on the Roblox platform set in an “oat-milky galaxy,” Madden said. The brand is arranging a Twitch livestream of the game with an associated charitable aspect. “We wanted to create a game where people who played would tell their friends, this was fun and not just a game with Chobani oat milk branding,” she said.

Madden is new to her role as chief marketer, but has been with Chobani for nearly 10 years. She began as a director of category management and has since played a role in the creation of its consumer insights team and internal agency. Chobani earlier this month saw its former president and chief operating officer, Peter McGuinness, depart to become CEO of Impossible Foods, the plant-based meat brand. McGuinness is a former CMO of Choabni, a role that has been vacant since he ascended to president in 2019.

“I am having a lot of fun integrating our teams and creating space for our insights team and our shopper marketing team, and our brand marketing and creative to work together to develop these campaigns and activations,” Madden said. “We want to feel very big, so we are leaning into the audience-first approach in our marketing and campaigns. This allows us to go off in fun new avenues.”

Chobani introduced its oat milk in November of 2019 and it has been a clear winner, building off equity the company brought to yogurt. Nielsen figures show Chobani oat milk grew by 68.5% for the 52 weeks ended March 26. That’s faster than overall category growth of 56.7% over the same period.

Chobani offers four varieties of oat milk and recently added a 96-ounce package in its most-popular original and extra creamy varieties. “Whenever you can add a bulk size in the same stores you’re selling the original [52-ounce package], that’s a testament to how well the product the selling and the take from consumers,” Madden said.

The new ads will be running across linear and streaming TV and in digital and social channels, through mid-May. Executives declined to specify what the company is spending on the new campaign.

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

