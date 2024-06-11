Why New York Times Cooking is partnering with Instacart

The New York Times and Instacart have cooked up a new partnership as a way for both brands to reach new consumers by making the media company’s recipes shoppable.

When users visit a New York Times Cooking recipe page, they will see a link to shop ingredients on Instacart. An Instacart page will open and allow them to choose a grocery store and the ingredients from the recipe they need to have delivered. The feature will roll out in the New York Times Cooking app soon.

New York Times Cooking is hoping the partnership will help it gain ground with busy home cooks who may have viewed Cooking recipes as more challenging, “project-based” meals with difficult-to-find ingredients.

“We want to become a habit and make our subscription more valuable,” said Camilla Velasquez, general manager for New York Times Cooking. “We see in user feedback and comments that they say, ‘I wish I could make this, but I don’t have that ingredient that will make the recipe.’ This was a natural evolution to make ingredients more accessible and there was a gap in that journey.”

Instacart has worked to get those ingredients to customers quickly. More than 80% of Instacart delivery orders are on-demand, with a median delivery time of less than 50 minutes, according to Instacart’s first-quarter letter to shareholders. For comparison, in 2017, the majority of Instacart delivery orders were scheduled four or more hours in advance.