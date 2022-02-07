The New York Times goes from ‘Truth’ to 'Independent' in new brand campaign

The team found the spot’s “cast” from an array of sources—word of mouth, the groups involved in the Times’ study, and even the Times’ stories themselves.
Another ad, set to classical music, is a vibrant portrait of 93-year-old Vera Jiji, depicting her in her New York City apartment with cello in hand, dancing with her main man, singing and taking a whiff of the leaves outdoors. The typography reads, “Vera is Life in Bright Colors. Oil, and Eggs, With a Drop of Magic. Rebranding the Bronx. Memories Fueled by Strudel. A Silky Cello Tone and Quiet Elegance,” and so on. The spot reveals she has been a reader since 1947.
Jiji herself had been the subject of a Times piece, “It’s never too late to play the cello.”
“She's had a million lives in one life,” Howell said “She was early on an absolutely must-do film because she’s telegraphs that independent interest in life and really represented everything we wanted to say.”
As for the art direction of the campaign, the new films live up to the New York Times’ history of exquisite craft with the interplay of journalism, imagery, typography and sound—yet in an entirely new way.
“We loved the idea of filling the screen with a life through text and toggling between moving images and static imagery, blending the artifacts with the music, sound, voiceover, to paint this picture of this person’s life, capture their personality, ” said Droga5 Executive Creative Director Toby Treyer-Evans.”
Each story closes elegantly with the campaign’s tagline, “Independent journalism for an independent life.
“As the campaign was created, it became really clear that the through-line of what we were hearing from our subscribers was reflected in those words,” said Weisenbach. “At the end of the day, independent journalism is what helps the subscriber lead their incredibly interesting and unique lives.”
From a design standpoint, it also served the spots well. “We love the way it completes the text block,” said Howell. “There’s no traditional end line on these; the statement completes the text block as the film builds.”
For the live-action film elements, the Droga5 team went on the road with a director of photography to the homes of the protagonists to capture documentary-style scenes of their day-to-day lives. Another fresh element is the voices of the readers themselves, who narrate the headlines meant to encapsulate their personalities.
The campaign will be running on broadcast, streaming, podcasts, in New York Times channels. It also represents the company’s biggest out-of-home media buy, with ads running in the home cities of those in the campaign’s cast, including New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Chicago.