The New York Times goes from ‘Truth’ to 'Independent' in new brand campaign

The truth remains

“Whenever we set out to do a campaign, we always start with the same goal, which is to grow the number of readers who believe our journalism is worth paying for,” said Amy Weisenbach, senior VP, head of marketing at The New York Times. “We also look at what’s happening in culture and connect that to the role that Times journalism can play in our readers’ lives.”

Previous New York Times advertising highlighted the “truth” and the long, hard path to get to it, as well as how the truth nurtured the lives of consumers during confusing times. That core of truth, Weisenbach said, isn't going anywhere in the brand's marketing. "Our mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world, and that mission will always be at the heart of our brand campaigns," she said.

The new campaign speaks to where consumers are today. “If you just take a step back, culturally, we’re at this moment of reflection and discovery, as you see in macro trends like the number of people changing jobs or careers, or the real estate marketing,” Weisenbach said. “As our readers are evaluating what’s most important to them, who they are, who they want to become, New York Times journalism is there to fuel that curiosity.”

The new push bows as the Times continues to see its subscriber base grow. According to the New York Times’ 2021 fourth-quarter and year-end results, the company posted 375,000 net new digital subscriptions in its fourth quarter, 171,000 of which came from news subscribers. It also reported that it hit $2 billion in annual revenue for the first time since 2021.

In January, the company announced its acquisition of online sports news outlet The Athletic for $550 million in cash. The addition of that organization’s eight million subscribers propelled the New York Times closer to its goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025, a goal the Times said it nevertheless would have reached organically by that date. The organization has set a new goal of reaching at least 15 million total subscribers by year-end 2027.