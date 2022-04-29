NFL Draft—how brands are marketing the arrival of tomorrow’s stars

Snickers' pocket protection

Snickers, the official chocolate bar of the NFL, found its way onstage—neatly folded into the breast pocket of the dress coat worn by University of Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The "Snickerchief" is a pocket square designed to subtly conceal a Snickers bar. It supports an ongoing campaign from the Mars Inc. brand and agency BBDO that suggests hungry people are apt to make silly and embarrassing mistakes at the wrong moment, such as those that could befall a young man climbing on stage in front of a national TV audience for the first time. “The Snickerchief will help the prospects avoid any potential rookie mistakes such as tripping on stage, having their phone on silent when someone from their new team calls, or anything else that could turn them into an internet sensation before they become an NFL sensation,” the brand said in a release.

Thibodeaux, who was selected by the New York Giants with the fifth overall pick, was also expected to post an “unboxing” of his Snickerchief on social media while the brand was leaving additional ones backstage for any prospect and their size 52 Extra Long dress jackets.

Fans also had the opportunity to tuck one in their pocket by following social posts from @Snickers and the #Snickerchief hashtag during the draft’s first round.