NFL opens door to blockchain sponsorships, but falls short of full crypto embrace

The NFL has loosened its restrictions on blockchain-related marketing, paving the way for brands such as Coinbase, Crypto.com and FTX to strike sponsorship deals with teams.

The league had previously taken a strict stance on what it allows for digital currency asset brands—unlike the NBA, which has embraced them, including allowing crypto brand ads on jerseys. The NFL’s new rules fall short of full acceptance. For instance, it still bans teams from using the phrases “cryptocurrency” or “crypto” to describe sponsors.

But teams can now sell sponsorships for blockchain-related categories including exchanges. That means that hypothetically, the L.A. Rams could strike a sponsorship deal with Coinbase, which operates a cryptocurrency exchange, as long as Coinbase is not described as the “official crypto sponsor of the Rams.” It might, for instance, be described as the team’s official “digital asset exchange brand” and gain access to trademarks such as team logos. Teams can also strike deals with brands that sell digital currency wallets, payment processors and ancillary services under the same provisions.



By prohibiting the use of the phrase cryptocurrency the league wants to make it clear that it does not specifically endorse cryptocurrency, which still faces scrutiny from government regulators, according to league officials. In a memo issued to NFL teams explaining the policy, the league referenced an executive order President Biden issued earlier this month calling on the government to take a closer look at cryptocurrencies that could lead to new federal policies.

“In this evolving regulatory environment, it remains essential that we proceed carefully when evaluating potential commercial opportunities involving blockchain technologies, and conduct appropriate diligence on all potential partners and their business models,” the NFL’s memo stated.