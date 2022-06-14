NFL signs Little Caesars as new pizza sponsor—behind the deal

The brand, whose creative agency of record is McKinney, has devoted considerable investment toward digital media in recent years, Hamilton said, which supports various areas of focus like delivery and pickup. But in a fragmenting media world, live sports are among the few properties that can deliver big TV audiences, Hamilton noted, and the NFL is the most powerful of those.
“Our brand is digitally heavy in terms of investments, but we also understand the power of traditional television,” he said. “A lot of that power now resides in the sports space--more than it has ever has before. People are still watching the games live. And the size of that audience is heads and shoulders above all other sports properties. We feel it’s going to be a great place for us.”
In a release, Little Caesars said “social media games, new products, new packaging, and unique promotions,” associated with the sponsorship would be revealed before the start of the 2022 season and continue throughout the course of the sponsorship.
Hamilton noted the NFL also provides an opportunity for Little Caesars to highlight and expand its charitable efforts. For example, the chain plans to utilize its “Love Kitchen,”—a big-rig mobile kitchen that’s been feeding hungry and homeless since 1985—as well as NFL “tentpole” events, such as the annual draft, training-camp openings and other properties supporting its brand year-round.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family,” Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive VP of NFL Partnerships, said in a press release. “With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States.”