NFL signs Little Caesars as new pizza sponsor—behind the deal

The Little Caesars deal comes only weeks after its chief marketing officer, Jeff Klein, announced he was departing for a similar role at Popeyes Louisiana Chicken. Terms of the new agreement between Little Caesars and the NFL were not disclosed.

Greg Hamilton, senior VP of marketing for Little Caesars and the chain’s interim CMO, in an interview said the NFL deal represented a “huge” opportunity for the chain to reach the league's dedicated audience of more than 100 million fans who are also enthusiastic pizza eaters. It will deliver messages around convenience and product quality—reflecting strategic areas of focus for a chain perhaps best known for value.

“We were looking for the best way to enhance the sales momentum that we’ve seen for the past several years, and we believe [the NFL partnership] was really consistent with our strategy,” Hamilton said. “We’re going to focus on greater exposure of our brand from a taste and quality perspective, as well as creating greater utilization of our digital channels. We know the NFL will be really effective at reaching a wide audience … and we realized it was incredibly synergistic to what we were trying to do.

“There are probably some people who will reintroduced to the brand for the first time in a long time as a result of this partnership,” Hamilton added.