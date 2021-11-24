NFT declared Collins Dictionary's word of the year

The corporate world has been anything but slow to respond. Hybe Co., the agency managing Justin Bieber and K-pop sensation BTS, is teaming up with South Korea’s biggest crypto exchange to sell digital photo cards of the band. Sports teams, car brands and other musicians have also jumped on the NFT bandwagon. The latest backers also include Paris Hilton and Bill Ackman’s Table Management.

Other words making the Collins shortlist included metaverse, “a proposed version of the internet that incorporates three-dimensional virtual environments” that persuaded Mark Zuckerberg to change Facebook’s company name to Meta Platforms Inc. Crypto, the short form for cryptocurrency and often used as shorthand for blockchain technology as a whole, was also present.

“Double-vaxxed,” describing someone who has had both doses of a two-dose vaccine, also got a nod. “Vax” and its various iterations had also been singled out by the rival Oxford English Dictionary earlier this year.

—Bloomberg News