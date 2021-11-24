NFT declared Collins Dictionary's word of the year

The Collins Dictionary declared NFT its word of the year for 2021 in recognition of the convergence of the worlds of money, tech and art in what became known as “non-fungible tokens.”
NFTs have exploded in popularity this year with the help of collectors, speculators and celebrity endorsers stirring up hype—and funding—for them. Collins defines them as “a unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, that is used to record ownership of an asset such as an artwork or a collectible.” Some of this digital artwork has been selling for millions of dollars.