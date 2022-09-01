Nissan deploys its first NFT and first college star endorser in big football campaign

In the past year, countless brands have used NFTs in marketing and also seized on newly loosened rules allowing for paid endorsements from college athletes. But Nissan, one of the nation’s largest advertisers, has stayed on the sidelines—until now.
The automaker will deploy its first NFT and its first college star endorser in this year’s edition of its annual “Heisman House” campaign as Nissan modernizes the college football marketing campaign in its 12th year. The effort has long used ex-Heisman Trophy winners in comedic ads that depict them sharing a house, fraternity-style.
The newest housemate is Bryce Young, the University of Alabama quarterback and winner of last season’s Heisman, who is coming back to the school for his junior season. He appears in the campaign thanks to so-called name, image, likeness (NIL) rules that starting on July 1, 2021, allowed college stars to get paid for appearing in ads and other brand endorsements.