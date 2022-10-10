Marketing News & Strategy

How Nissan is expanding its NIL marketing

The automaker debuts 'New Frontiers,' in which former Heisman Trophy winners educate today’s college athletes about brand building
By E.J. Schultz. Published on October 10, 2022.
Tim Tebow, DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young appear in a Nissan video

Credit: Nissan

Hear more about Nissan’s approach to NFTs and NIL deals at the Ad Age Next: CMO conference on Dec. 7 in New York, where Nissan U.S. CMO Allyson Witherspoon will be joined by Tim Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winner and co-founder of Campus Legends, which helps college athletes create NFTs and make money off their name, image and likeness. Get more information on the event here.

Nissan—which recently struck its first NIL deal with University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young—is using the Heisman Trophy winner as part of a new effort that educates college stars about building their brands.

Nissan's “New Frontiers” effort includes a multi-part video series that also features former and current pro and college football stars, including Tim Tebow, DeVonta Smith, Baker Mayfield, Carson Palmer and Derrick Henry. In the videos, the athletes share tips on how to build personal brands. The push comes as college athletes wrestle with new challenges and opportunities in the wake of so-called name, image, likeness rules (NIL) that beginning in July 2021 allowed them to get paid for brand endorsement deals.

The regulations, which relaxed the NCAA’s long-enforced amateurism rules, have led to hundreds of brand deals, big and small. NIL platform Openhorse projects overall NIL deal value will reach $1.14 billion in its second year.

Nissan has taken a gradual approach to NIL. It struck its first NIL deal this year when it engaged Young to appear in its long-running “Heisman House” ad campaign.

Read more: Nissan's 'Heisman House' campaign stars Bryce Young

The “New Frontiers” series is more targeted at the athletes themselves, rather than fans. One video shows Young, Tebow and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith gathered at the back of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck discussing do’s and don’ts of brand deals.

In one video, Tebow advises that “sometimes you are going to have to say no to certain deals. Sometimes you are going to have to walk away. Sometimes it's just not right, even though it could be nice financially.” Smith, meantime, tells college stars to “take your time. You don’t have to rush into it.” 

The videos will be housed on Nissan’s social channels, but also get paid ad support that mostly targets college athletes. Nissan United, Omnicom’s dedicated Nissan creative and media agency, handled the campaign.

“We are trying to build relevance,” said Allyson Witherspoon, VP and chief marketing officer for Nissan U.S. “We are not a sports band, we are an automotive brand. So [college athletes] don't naturally associate us with athletics. But we do have very long-term relationships with the NCAA as well as with the Heisman Trust,” she said, referring to the organization that oversees the Heisman Trophy.

Nissan’s “Heisman House” campaign, now in its 12th year, puts past Heisman Trophy winners in comedic ads that depict them sharing a house, fraternity-style. The idea for the NIL education campaign was sparked in part by conversations among Heisman greats during the filming of last year’s ads, including “what are the pitfalls that can happen” with NIL deals and “how can we help set [college stars] up to succeed at it,” Witherspoon said.

As part of this year’s campaign, Nissan is also getting involved in NFTs for the first time via a partnership with an organization called Campus, which was co-founded by Tebow. Campus specializes in “utilizing exponential tech to elevate the experience of and connection between fans, athletes and sports organizations,” according to its website.

Campus and Nissan this past weekend began marketing NFTs that can be used to unlock virtual experiences with Heisman winners. 

 

The program, called Nissan Heisman House Club, fits the trend of brands using NFTs not for their inherent value as digital art, but as digital keys to unlock unique experiences.

“We want to understand how are people using these when it comes to these types of experiences, what are they interested in, and how can we keep growing our exploration into NFTs in that space, as opposed to here is this unique piece of artwork that just lives on its own,” Witherspoon said.

E.J. Schultz
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries.

 

