How Nissan is expanding its NIL marketing

Nissan—which recently struck its first NIL deal with University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young—is using the Heisman Trophy winner as part of a new effort that educates college stars about building their brands.

Nissan's “New Frontiers” effort includes a multi-part video series that also features former and current pro and college football stars, including Tim Tebow, DeVonta Smith, Baker Mayfield, Carson Palmer and Derrick Henry. In the videos, the athletes share tips on how to build personal brands. The push comes as college athletes wrestle with new challenges and opportunities in the wake of so-called name, image, likeness rules (NIL) that beginning in July 2021 allowed them to get paid for brand endorsement deals.

The regulations, which relaxed the NCAA’s long-enforced amateurism rules, have led to hundreds of brand deals, big and small. NIL platform Openhorse projects overall NIL deal value will reach $1.14 billion in its second year.

Nissan has taken a gradual approach to NIL. It struck its first NIL deal this year when it engaged Young to appear in its long-running “Heisman House” ad campaign.



The “New Frontiers” series is more targeted at the athletes themselves, rather than fans. One video shows Young, Tebow and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith gathered at the back of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck discussing do’s and don’ts of brand deals.