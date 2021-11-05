Noodles & Company comes in hot with Truff partnership

Seeking to spice up sales from its existing customers while gaining attention from new guests, the fast-casual restaurant chain Noodles & Company has cooked up a partnership with a red-hot digital hot sauce brand.
Beginning today, Noodles’ 450 U.S. restaurants are offering their best-selling Wisconsin Mac & Cheese dish with a drizzle of Truff’s Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce. The agreement represents the first national partnership for either brand, according to Stacey Pool, Noodles’ chief marketing officer, who says both the restaurant chain and its partner have something to gain through an introduction to one another’s audiences.
“What was most important to us when we started to think about a partnership was a brand that is socially active and really crosses over to that audience we care about, which is that millennial family and the millennial that can be influenced by the Gen Z audience,” Pool said in an interview. “Truff is a very cool and up-and-coming brand. It’s very trendy in social, and the Gen Z and millennial audience is all over this new hot sauce. It's very hot. They have very loyal following.”
There’s a geographic element as well, she said, as Noodles is strongest in the Midwest, “but we have a big opportunity to build awareness on the coasts. Tuff has an amazing following on the coasts and is not as strong in the middle U.S., so we can both benefit and reach this Gen Z/Millennial audience across the whole nation. That made it a natural fit.”