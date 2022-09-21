NyQuil chicken TikTok challenge pulls Procter & Gamble back into social media chaos

This is not a case where all publicity is good publicity, Rene said, and company statements—even stating the obvious about not using NyQuil as a cooking ingredient in response to an obvious social media trend—could help.
“You’re taking away the question of what can you do about this?” Rene said. “Because people aren’t necessarily going to be pointing fingers at the FDA. People are going to be pointing fingers at the product and the brand.”
The NyQuil chicken challenge, while buzzy now, had a smaller wave of publicity in January, including a segment on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." But the subject got considerably more media coverage on CNN and elsewhere on Tuesday and became a Twitter trending topic.
TikTok has had warning screens for people searching for the #sleepychicken hashtag at least since January, and currently has a “Your Safety Matters” screen blocking access to videos from the search. But videos are still readily found there or on YouTube by searching on NyQuil, or NyQuil and chicken.