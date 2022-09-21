NyQuil chicken TikTok challenge pulls Procter & Gamble back into social media chaos

P&G's Tide Pods Challenge history

For its part, NyQuil has been relatively mum on the subject, though the brand has been regularly tweeting replies to tweets, discouraging inappropriate use of the product, and encouraging use as directed on the label. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

P&G took a somewhat more active approach to combat a “Tide Pods Challenge” with videos encouraging people to put the toxic laundry pods into their mouths in late 2017 and early 2018. That included having NFL star Rob Gronkowski star in a video telling people not to do that. The challenge also led P&G at the last minute to swap in liquid Tide for a Tide Pods container in its 2018 Super Bowl ad.

A more active approach is probably a better idea, said Dan Rene, managing director of public relations and crisis communications firm Kglobal.

“I’m a big fan of being proactive,” Rene said, “because when you’re reactive and defensive, people will assume you have something to be defensive about.”