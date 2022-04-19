Olivia Rodrigo signs on with Glossier for its first celebrity deal

Teenage pop star Olivia Rodrigo has signed a long-term deal with Glossier Inc. to collaborate on the beauty and skincare company's products and promote the brand.

Rodrigo, 19, who set records on Spotify last year and won three Grammys with her debut album, agreed to work with Glossier on product development, social content and ad campaigns. The partnership will begin with a set of Glossier products selected by Rodrigo and labeled as her favorites, including an eyebrow shaper, lip gloss and eyeliner. Glossier is working with Rodrigo on yet-to-be-identified new products as well. The company declined to share financial terms of the agreement.

Since skyrocketing up the charts, Rodrigo has started to dabble in consumer businesses and has emerged as a valuable ambassador for brands that are looking for ways to reach more Gen Z shoppers. She has promoted Apple Inc.’s iPad and in December signed a one-year deal with Hong Kong-based phone case seller Casetify.