Marketing News & Strategy

Olivia Rodrigo signs on with Glossier for its first celebrity deal

Rodrigo has emerged as a valuable ambassador for brands looking to reach more Gen Z shoppers
Published on April 19, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Procter & Gamble's Tide turns to Marvel 'Multiverse' with Doctor Strange
Credit: Bloomberg

Teenage pop star Olivia Rodrigo has signed a long-term deal with Glossier Inc. to collaborate on the beauty and skincare company's products and promote the brand.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Rodrigo, 19, who set records on Spotify last year and won three Grammys with her debut album, agreed to work with Glossier on product development, social content and ad campaigns. The partnership will begin with a set of Glossier products selected by Rodrigo and labeled as her favorites, including an eyebrow shaper, lip gloss and eyeliner. Glossier is working with Rodrigo on yet-to-be-identified new products as well. The company declined to share financial terms of the agreement.

Since skyrocketing up the charts, Rodrigo has started to dabble in consumer businesses and has emerged as a valuable ambassador for brands that are looking for ways to reach more Gen Z shoppers. She has promoted Apple Inc.’s iPad and in December signed a one-year deal with Hong Kong-based phone case seller Casetify. 

Related stories from Ad Age
How to navigate Gen Z’s blurred connection between social media and dating apps
Scott Bower
20 brands getting Gen Z’s attention (and dollars)
Jade Yan
Top 4 ways brands can engage Gen Z on Twitter
Rob Pietsch

Discussions between Glossier and Rodrigo began shortly after her first hit, “Driver’s License,” was released just over a year ago, according to Glossier Chief Marketing Officer Ali Weiss. Rodrigo has used Glossier at red-carpet events, including the Grammy Awards. 

“It’s our first-ever celebrity partnership,” Weiss said in an interview. “Olivia really inspired us to push that forward. It’s a pretty natural extension.” 

Glossier is trying to refocus on its core beauty businesses after laying off more than a third of its corporate workforce in January. CEO Emily Weiss told staff at the time that management got “distracted” by projects such as technology initiatives and hired too many workers. 

The business raised $80 million last year in a funding round led by hedge fund Lone Pine Capital last July, with the company’s valuation reported as $1.8 billion at the time. Glossier declined to say if it’s currently seeking more capital.

The deadline for the 2022 Small Agency Awards is Wednesday, April 27. Submit your entry at AdAge.com/SAA2022.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Procter & Gamble's Tide turns to Marvel 'Multiverse' with Doctor Strange

Procter & Gamble's Tide turns to Marvel 'Multiverse' with Doctor Strange
Metaverse platform The Sandbox looks to raise funds at $4 billion valuation

Metaverse platform The Sandbox looks to raise funds at $4 billion valuation
Disney, Tesla top emotional consumer bond ranking

Disney, Tesla top emotional consumer bond ranking

Alt-rock band Wilco gets its own cereal and beer via Foxtrot Market collab

Alt-rock band Wilco gets its own cereal and beer via Foxtrot Market collab
New DE&I organization gets backing from Unilever, GroupM and NBCU execs

New DE&I organization gets backing from Unilever, GroupM and NBCU execs
Ahead of Cannes, CMOs rethink travel for a post-COVID world

Ahead of Cannes, CMOs rethink travel for a post-COVID world

See which tax prep ads were viewed the most this season

See which tax prep ads were viewed the most this season
Gatorade plugs new Gatorlyte as ‘rapid rehydration’ in ad with Damian Lillard

Gatorade plugs new Gatorlyte as ‘rapid rehydration’ in ad with Damian Lillard