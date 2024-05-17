One Show 2024—Marcel, FCB New York, Anheuser-Busch InBev among top winners

Two campaigns picked up the most best-of-discipline prizes, with three each: McCann New York’s “ADLaM” language digitization project for Microsoft, and FCB New York and 456 Studios New York’s “Dreamcaster” for Anheuesr-Busch InBev’s Michelob Ultra.

“WoMen’s Football” won two best-of-discipline awards, as did two other campaigns: Wieden+Kennedy Portland and Superette San Francisco’s “DoorDash All the Ads” for DoorDash, and Revolver x Somesuch Sydney with The Monkeys Sydney’s “Play It Safe” for Sydney Opera House.

FCB New York was named Agency of the Year, while AB InBev was named Client of the Year and Michelob Ultra was named Brand of the Year.

The Best of Non-Profit award—a companion to Best of Show—went to FCB Chicago with 456 Studios Chicago’s “Banned Book Club” for the Digital Public Library of America.

With its latest wins, Marcel’s “WoMen’s Football” campaign solidifies itself as a top contender heading toward the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June, having also picked up the most Grand Clios at the Clio Awards earlier this month.