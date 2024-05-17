Publicis agency Marcel’s “WoMen’s Football” campaign for French telecom provider Orange—a stunning film that used clever editing to show how women soccer players are just as skillful as men—has won Best of Show at The One Show 2024.
One Show 2024—Marcel, FCB New York, Anheuser-Busch InBev among top winners
Two campaigns picked up the most best-of-discipline prizes, with three each: McCann New York’s “ADLaM” language digitization project for Microsoft, and FCB New York and 456 Studios New York’s “Dreamcaster” for Anheuesr-Busch InBev’s Michelob Ultra.
“WoMen’s Football” won two best-of-discipline awards, as did two other campaigns: Wieden+Kennedy Portland and Superette San Francisco’s “DoorDash All the Ads” for DoorDash, and Revolver x Somesuch Sydney with The Monkeys Sydney’s “Play It Safe” for Sydney Opera House.
FCB New York was named Agency of the Year, while AB InBev was named Client of the Year and Michelob Ultra was named Brand of the Year.
The Best of Non-Profit award—a companion to Best of Show—went to FCB Chicago with 456 Studios Chicago’s “Banned Book Club” for the Digital Public Library of America.
With its latest wins, Marcel’s “WoMen’s Football” campaign solidifies itself as a top contender heading toward the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June, having also picked up the most Grand Clios at the Clio Awards earlier this month.
The top honorees at The One Show 2024 are as follows:
- Agency of the Year: FCB New York
- Independent Agency of the Year: Rethink Toronto
- Design Firm of the Year: King Henry Studios London
- Brand-Side/In-House Agency of the Year: Apple Marcom Cupertino
- Network of the Year: FCB
- Independent Network of the Year: Rethink
- Agency Holding Company of the Year: Interpublic Group
- Production Company of the Year: Helo West Hollywood
- Music & Sound Company of the Year: Citizen Music New York/Los Angeles
- Client of the Year: AB InBev
- Non-Profit Client of the Year: Digital Public Library of America
- Brand of the Year: Michelob Ultra
The One Show 2024 best-of-discipline winners are as follows:
- Brand-Side/In-House: Lazada for “An Unnecessary Love Story”
- Branded Entertainment: The Monkeys Sydney with MassiveMusic Sydney, ARC EDIT Sydney, and Revolver x Somesuch Sydney “Play It Safe” for Sydney Opera House
- Creative Effectiveness: FCB Canada Toronto “Runner 321” for Adidas
- Creative Use of Data: Dentsu Creative Canada Toronto “Inflation Cookbook” for SkipTheDishes
- Creative Use of Technology: McCann New York “ADLaM” for Microsoft
- Cultural Driver: McCann New York “ADLaM” for Microsoft
- Design: Dentsu Inc. Tokyo “My Japan Railway” for JR Group
- Direct Marketing: LePub Milan with Boomerang Amsterdam, Prettybird London, and MassiveMusic Amsterdam “H150 Anniversary” for Heineken
- Experiential & Immersive: Energy BBDO Chicago with CANJA Audio Culture Curitiba, Coyne PR New York, and twelvenote New York “The DiversiTree Project” for Bayer Consumer Health / Claritin
- Film & Video: Marcel Paris with Les Artisans du Film Paris, and Prodigious Paris “WoMen’s Football” for Orange
- Health & Wellness: Ogilvy UK London with Ogilvy Canada Toronto “The Cost of Beauty” for Dove
- Integrated/Omnichannel: Wieden+Kennedy Portland with Superette San Francisco, Lord Danger Los Angeles and Modern Logic Los Angeles for “DoorDash All The Ads” for DoorDash
- Interactive & Mobile Craft: FCB New York with 456 Studios New York “Dreamcaster” for AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA
- Interactive, Online & Mobile: Marcel Paris with Les Artisans du Film Paris and Prodigious Paris “WoMen’s Football” for Orange
- IP & Product Design: McCann New York “ADLaM” for Microsoft
- Moving Image Craft & Production: Revolver x Somesuch Sydney with The Monkeys Sydney “Play It Safe” for Sydney Opera House
- Music & Sound Craft: FCB New York with 456 Studios New York “Dreamcaster” for AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA
- Out of Home: Rethink Toronto “Coors Lights Out” for Coors Light
- Pharma: Dentsu Creative Argentina Buenos Aires with Dentsu Creative Chicago, and Dentsu Creative New York “Scrolling Therapy” for Eurofarma
- Print & Promotional: Rethink Toronto “Heinz Ketchup Fraud” for Kraft Heinz
- Public Relations: Rethink New York “Just Date a Farmer” for Kraft Heinz’s Just Crack an Egg
- Radio & Audio-First: FCB New York with 456 Studios New York “Dreamcaster” for AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA
- Social Media: Wieden+Kennedy Portland with Superette San Francisco “DoorDash All The Ads” for DoorDash
A total of 20,038 pieces from 65 countries were entered in The One Show 2024. Entries from 50 countries were awarded 184 Gold Pencils, 206 Silver, 280 Bronze and 1,120 Merits.
The winners will be honored at a ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Friday night. A full winners’ gallery is available at the One Show website.