Online therapy brand Talkspace to offer counseling for Kimpton Hotel guests

Partnership comes amid rising interest in mental wellness
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 23, 2022.
Activision undergoes executive shakeup ahead of Microsoft sale
20220222_kimpton-new-york-3x2a.jpg

Hotel Eventi in New York City

 
Credit: Kimpton Hotels

As mental wellness continues to gain in awareness and importance for both consumers and employers, new partnerships are beginning to emerge. Talkspace, a New York-based company that provides online therapy, is teaming up with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to offer counseling to both hotel guests and Kimpton employees.

“It’s no secret that the pandemic has taken an enormous toll on mental health,” wrote Erin Boyd, chief growth officer of enterprise at Talkspace, in an email, noting that many barriers exist for people to get therapy. “By partnering with Kimpton, we hope to make therapy less stigmatized and more accessible to those who may need it—whether that is the traveler facing anxiety and stresses when on the road, or the hospitality worker who has been the front lines throughout the pandemic.”

Boyd noted that Talkspace recently ran a survey with the Harris Poll that found that 68% of people considering new jobs said that their current employer promoted “self care” for staffers but did not provide resources for it.

The partnership includes up to 1,000 complimentary video therapy sessions with Talkspace counselors for Kimpton guests as well as a year-long Talkspace subscription for Kimpton’s 4,000 U.S. employees. Kimpton customers will also receive discounts on a Talkspace therapy plan through December.

Talkspace’s deal with the hotel chain comes at a time when more wellness brands are offering mental health services following the exhaustion and burnout caused by the coronavirus.  Sam Braunstein, the chief marketing officer at Talkspace, will take the virtual stage on March 1 at Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness, Ad Age’s annual conference. Speaking on a panel about how brands are prioritizing and marketing mental wellness, she will be joined by Ro Mind’s Arpan Parikh and The 3rd Eye’s Diana Brooks.

Other speakers at the event include actress and wellness advocate Alicia Silverstone; Ed Harnaga, senior VP and head of external communications and enterprise reputation at Pfizer; Ryan McDaid, group strategy director at Mojo Supermarket; Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, chief commercial officer at Hydrow; Melissa Suk, VP of North America Tampax and Always at Procter & Gamble; and many more.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
