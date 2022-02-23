Online therapy brand Talkspace to offer counseling for Kimpton Hotel guests

Boyd noted that Talkspace recently ran a survey with the Harris Poll that found that 68% of people considering new jobs said that their current employer promoted “self care” for staffers but did not provide resources for it.

The partnership includes up to 1,000 complimentary video therapy sessions with Talkspace counselors for Kimpton guests as well as a year-long Talkspace subscription for Kimpton’s 4,000 U.S. employees. Kimpton customers will also receive discounts on a Talkspace therapy plan through December.

Talkspace’s deal with the hotel chain comes at a time when more wellness brands are offering mental health services following the exhaustion and burnout caused by the coronavirus. Sam Braunstein, the chief marketing officer at Talkspace, will take the virtual stage on March 1 at Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness, Ad Age’s annual conference. Speaking on a panel about how brands are prioritizing and marketing mental wellness, she will be joined by Ro Mind’s Arpan Parikh and The 3rd Eye’s Diana Brooks.

