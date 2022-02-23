Online therapy brand Talkspace to offer counseling for Kimpton Hotel guests

As mental wellness continues to gain in awareness and importance for both consumers and employers, new partnerships are beginning to emerge. Talkspace, a New York-based company that provides online therapy, is teaming up with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to offer counseling to both hotel guests and Kimpton employees.
“It’s no secret that the pandemic has taken an enormous toll on mental health,” wrote Erin Boyd, chief growth officer of enterprise at Talkspace, in an email, noting that many barriers exist for people to get therapy. “By partnering with Kimpton, we hope to make therapy less stigmatized and more accessible to those who may need it—whether that is the traveler facing anxiety and stresses when on the road, or the hospitality worker who has been the front lines throughout the pandemic.”
