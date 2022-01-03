Pabst says X-rated tweets came from employee with 'poor judgement'

A rogue employee was behind a series of lowbrow tweets that appeared under the beer brand Pabst Blue Ribbon's verified Twitter account early Monday, a company spokesman told Ad Age.

The tweets and several threaded replies referencing sexual acts were removed by the company within hours of their appearance, although some replies were still live as of this story's publication.

“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets,” Nick Reely, VP of marketing for Pabst Blue Ribbon, said in a statement emailed to Ad Age. “The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates. In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.”