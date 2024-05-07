Marketing News & Strategy

Panera discontinues Charged Sips drinks, which sparked lawsuits

The chain’s Charged Sips can contain more caffeine than some energy drinks
Published on May 07, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Gap hires PepsiCo marketer as global CMO amid ongoing media review

Panera Bread is axing its Charged Sips drink lineup

Credit: Bloomberg LP

Panera Bread Co. is discontinuing its Charged Sips, which have drawn lawsuits alleging the caffeinated drinks lead to health issues.

To replace the drinks, the company plans to introduce new beverages in the next two weeks, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Cafes were instructed to stop ordering the product to avoid having excessive inventory.

In a statement, Panera said the company will introduce a blueberry lavender lemonade, a pomegranate hibiscus tea, a citrus punch and a tropical green smoothie.

 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

“We are excited to continue the success of our recent menu transformation, which began with our core options of sandwiches and salads,” a company spokesperson said, referring to a revamp unveiled in February, adding that Panera is focusing on a “broad array of beverages” including “low-sugar and low-caffeine options.”

Panera’s Charged Sips lineup became the target of controversy following allegations that they cause adverse—and even fatal—health effects. Lawsuits include one filed by the family of a 21-year-old student who drank the beverage, which the suit alleges led to a cardiac arrest. The Charged Sips can contain more caffeine than some energy drinks.

Recent news from Ad Age
Joy spills over in Coca-Cola’s new ‘Worth Every Drop’ campaign
Jon Springer
How Popeyes is taking lunch back with TV and TikTok campaign
Erika Wheless
Mike’s Hard Lemonade’s snarky shopkeepers decide if your day’s been hard enough to earn one
Jon Springer

The chain introduced the products in 2022 as part of a subscription program that gave customers unlimited refills to many of its beverages. It was seeking to capture a slice of the $21 billion energy-drink market, which grew by 8.6% last year, according to Beverage Digest.

Read more beverage marketing news from Ad Age

Cafes had already moved the drinks from the front of the store, where customers could freely access them, to behind the counter. The new beverages that are being introduced will also be kept behind the bar, according to the communication. 

Panera had previously said it stands by the safety of its beverages, and it had added warnings to the drinks to indicate they’re caffeinated.

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Gap hires PepsiCo marketer as global CMO amid ongoing media review

Gap hires PepsiCo marketer as global CMO amid ongoing media review
How Popeyes is taking lunch back with TV and TikTok campaign

How Popeyes is taking lunch back with TV and TikTok campaign
Molson Coors and United Airlines marketers to keynote Ad Age Business of Brands conference

Molson Coors and United Airlines marketers to keynote Ad Age Business of Brands conference
Behind Snoop Dogg’s next marketing act—a college bowl game sponsorship

Behind Snoop Dogg’s next marketing act—a college bowl game sponsorship
Impossible Foods’ first campaign since its rebrand embraces meat culture, but with plants

Impossible Foods’ first campaign since its rebrand embraces meat culture, but with plants

20 brands catching baby boomers’ attention right now

20 brands catching baby boomers’ attention right now
DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week