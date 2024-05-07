Panera discontinues Charged Sips drinks, which sparked lawsuits

Panera Bread Co. is discontinuing its Charged Sips, which have drawn lawsuits alleging the caffeinated drinks lead to health issues.

To replace the drinks, the company plans to introduce new beverages in the next two weeks, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Cafes were instructed to stop ordering the product to avoid having excessive inventory.

In a statement, Panera said the company will introduce a blueberry lavender lemonade, a pomegranate hibiscus tea, a citrus punch and a tropical green smoothie.