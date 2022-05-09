Marketing News & Strategy

Peloton debuts first tagline as brand struggles to regain luster

Fitness company worked with Mother LA for the first time
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 09, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Roe v. Wade—Tracking brand and agency reaction
Credit: Peloton

Peloton is out with its first tagline and brand refresh as it seeks to inspire its community following months of struggles.

The new push comes just ahead of Peloton's quarterly report on Tuesday and after its share price hit an all-time low on Friday. It is the New York-based fitness brand’s first work from Mother LA.

Enter Ad Age's 40 Under 40 at AdAge.com/40u40.

Called “Motivation That Moves You,” the new branding is meant to highlight the encouraging power of exercising with Peloton. A 30-second TV spot showcases Peloton instructors Rad Lopez, Cody Rigsby, Jess Sims and Adrian Williams in various cinematic situations such as convincing a boardroom full of skeptical business executives, giving a locker room pep talk ahead of the big game, and inspiring a group of medieval villagers. The campaign links such situations to the exhilaration of fitness with Peloton.

“We all need different things and whatever that is, Peloton is able to offer that flavor of motivation,” said Dara Treseder, senior VP and global head of marketing, communications and membership. She noted that 92% of households that join the brand still have active subscriptions a year later.

But Peloton has its own boardroom battle. The brand’s stock is trading around $15 and has fallen 56% year-to-date; the Wall Street Journal recently reported Peloton is looking to sell a minority stake of 15% to 20% of its business to investors such as private equity firms.

Peloton hired former Spotify executive Barry McCarthy as CEO earlier this year after suffering a series of mishaps including a treadmill recall, supply and demand issues and negative PR from fictional TV characters suffering heart attacks on its bikes. Last week, Tim Wilson, Peloton’s creative director, left the brand to join Barbarian as chief creative officer.

More news on Peloton from Ad Age
Barbarian hires ex-Peloton creative as its chief creative officer
Brian Bonilla
Peloton tries to bounce back with new marketing push
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How Peloton can use marketing to get its mojo back
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Peloton halts ‘Sex and the City’ ad following Chris Noth sexual assault allegations
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Experts have said that marketing could be the key to the once high-flying brand regaining its mojo. In February, Peloton ran a campaign that highlighted its members.

Along with Mother LA, Peloton is still working with a variety of agencies on a project basis, Treseder said. The fitness brand works with Mekanism, Adam & Eve and Maximum Effort, which created Peloton's “Sex and the City” rebuttal campaign late last year. 

“This is a brand refresh—we’re not changing the logo or name but we are refreshing the brand and it’s a big deal for us,” Treseder said. “We went and looked at different agencies, did a process for the best partner and Mother stood out.”

The campaign will appear in 60-, 30-, and 15-second versions on national and connected TV. It will also have digital, paid social and out-of-home components.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Roe v. Wade—Tracking brand and agency reaction

Roe v. Wade—Tracking brand and agency reaction
Jennifer Aniston on health, her latest brand partnership and ‘no uterus, no opinion’

Jennifer Aniston on health, her latest brand partnership and ‘no uterus, no opinion’
McDonald's v. McHemp—fast feeder fights trademark filing by CBD merchant

McDonald's v. McHemp—fast feeder fights trademark filing by CBD merchant
How Starbucks is getting into the energy drink business

How Starbucks is getting into the energy drink business

NBC airs Billboard Music Awards and Roblox reports earnings: The Week Ahead

NBC airs Billboard Music Awards and Roblox reports earnings: The Week Ahead
Retail media networks—everything ad buyers and sellers need to know about the $50 billion trend

Retail media networks—everything ad buyers and sellers need to know about the $50 billion trend
Dr Pepper enlists Barry Manilow as 'SpokesBerry' to bring back Dark Berry flavor

Dr Pepper enlists Barry Manilow as 'SpokesBerry' to bring back Dark Berry flavor
Budweiser’s ‘Freedom’ summer cans could heat up sales—and tensions

Budweiser’s ‘Freedom’ summer cans could heat up sales—and tensions