Peloton debuts first tagline as brand struggles to regain luster

Peloton is out with its first tagline and brand refresh as it seeks to inspire its community following months of struggles.

The new push comes just ahead of Peloton's quarterly report on Tuesday and after its share price hit an all-time low on Friday. It is the New York-based fitness brand’s first work from Mother LA.

Called “Motivation That Moves You,” the new branding is meant to highlight the encouraging power of exercising with Peloton. A 30-second TV spot showcases Peloton instructors Rad Lopez, Cody Rigsby, Jess Sims and Adrian Williams in various cinematic situations such as convincing a boardroom full of skeptical business executives, giving a locker room pep talk ahead of the big game, and inspiring a group of medieval villagers. The campaign links such situations to the exhilaration of fitness with Peloton.