Peloton tries to bounce back with new marketing push

Peloton is promoting a new member-focused campaign as it tries to regain its footing. The recently beleaguered fitness brand released “Love Every Journey” this week as a way to highlight its current customers and encourage engagement. The push follows a series of negative news reports for the once high-flying Peloton, which in recent weeks has slashed staff and named a new CEO following sales slips.

The new push includes a 30-second TV spot that reuses some footage of real members, which a spokeswoman described as "resourceful." The commercial features four Peloton members and the reasons they each began working out with Peloton. “Every journey starts with a reason,” a voiceover says. “Love every journey. Peloton.” The campaign will also include social media, print and out-of-home. Digital posts contrast members’ opinions about Peloton before they joined with more favorable comments written now. For example, a customer called “Jared” referred to Peloton as an “overpriced coatrack” in 2020; now he wrote, “I love that Peloton bike. I love how fit it has made me.”

