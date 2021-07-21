Peloton uses Olympics to launch campaign portraying members as united community
To celebrate the power of their global community, Peloton will shine the spotlight on their multicultural members in their new campaign, “It’s You. That Makes Us,” produced in partnership with creative agency Adam&EveDDB.
The effort includes a 30-second TV ad that features world champion surfer John Florence and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Kathleen Baker that will run Friday during NBC's coverage of the Olympics opening ceremony. The overall campaign highlights the organic connections built between global users of the fitness brand. "It is a love letter to our members and a way to invite new members in,” says Dara Treseder, Peloton's senior VP and global head of marketing and communications.
The campaign pushes the concept that while members may be “strangers,” their shared interests connect them: Members help each other not only through a workout, but through their everyday lives.
One 60-second TV spot features a narrorator saying, “Dear stranger, really we aren’t strangers after all," as a cyclist can be heard saying, “We’re in this together.” Peloton’s push to portray its members as a united online community comes after a year in which it enjoyed a sales boost as in-person gyms suffered during COVID.
The campaign includes out-of-home, streaming video and social media, with buys on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Peloton, which is not an official Olympics sponsor, also used Olympic athletes in an earlier campaign, "Train with Champions."
The new campaign "celebrates the power of our global community and it does it alongside this major cultural event. This major cultural moment where the world is coming together for sports and Peloton is uniting us through fitness,” says Treseder.
Treseder says Peloton is more than a cycling and fitness company. Without meeting face-to-face, members of the Peloton community inspire and push each other, she says, and the company virtually meets people wherever they are and helps members through their fitness journey.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, some of our members are elite athletes, some of our members are everyday people'" she says. "Anyone can be a part of Peloton.”
The new campaign comes as the brand seeks to gamify fitness via a new rhythm-based game, “Lanebreak,” that gives Peloton members a new interactive experience. Cyclists will be able to compete against other members to achieve the highest score as they cycle. Players can select a level ranging from beginner to expert, based on specific playlists, workout types and lengths. Peloton has announced they will continue to test and develop the game as it is still in early development.